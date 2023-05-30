Frasers Property UK has declared it will build one of the most modern vehicle showroom facilities in the UK for TrustFord at the site of the former Reid Furniture store near Glasgow.

TrustFord, described as one of the UK’s most ambitious vehicle dealerships, has pre-let the 29,000 square foot space, which is expected to open in spring 2024. It will join a cluster of major automotive brands located at Hillington Park, which include Volvo, Jaguar, BMW, MINI, Renault, Dacia, Harley Davidson, Ducati and Triumph.

The site, based on Hillington Toad close to junction 26 on the M8 motorway, was previously occupied by Reid Furniture and then Harvey’s & Bensons Beds, before the original building was demolished last September.

Frasers recently began work to fit-out the bespoke facility, which it aims to complete by the end of this year. The contract to build the showroom was awarded to Scottish firm Muir construction, which built the £14 million Hillington West 100 & 200 development last year, the biggest speculative new-build scheme in the industrial estate in more than 25 years.

Grant Edmondson, commercial director at Hillington Park said: “Frasers Property UK is proud to deliver another high-quality regeneration at Hillington Park. We are delighted to have concluded a major pre-let with TrustFord for its new Glasgow operation.”

Stuart Mustoe, chief executive at TrustFord said: “With a planned opening in 2024, we are very excited to be developing a new Ford dealership. Its central location, right next to the motorway network, and with a highly visible presence, is ideal for us to create a site dedicated to new and used car and commercial vehicles alongside a stunning new workshop.

"The new, purpose-built building has the highest environmental specifications which match our own business standards and reflect our increasing focus on electric vehicles.”

The design specification and construction of the scheme is targeting a BREEAM (building research establishment environmental assessment method) ‘excellent’ sustainability accreditation.

Hillington said the new facility will benefit from solar photovoltaic panels on the roof, underfloor heating powered by an air source heat pump, electric vehicle charging, low-energy and water-efficient fittings. Upgrades to footpaths and extension of cycle paths will be made in the vicinity to enhance accessibility and safety for pedestrians.