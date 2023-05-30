Agent Christie & Co has been instructed to market George Mewes Cheese, which has cheese shops in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

George Mewes Cheese was founded in 2010 when former chef Mr Mewes opened his Glasgow store, followed by a store in Edinburgh in 2015.

Since then Mr Mewes has built an award-winning business "which sources the finest cheeses" from Britain and Europe, working closely with Hervé Mons, a leading affineur, or cheese purveyor, based in France, and British affineur Neal’s Yard Dairy of London.

George Mewes Cheese has also built a reputation as a leading wholesaler (Image: Christie & Co)

As well as the thriving retail business, George Mewes Cheese has built a reputation as a leading wholesaler, supplying cheeses to prestigious Scottish hotels and restaurants.

The profitable stores are well-positioned in both cities, Christie & Co said. George Mewes Glasgow sits on Byres Road in the West End and George Mewes Edinburgh is on Dean Park Street, in Stockbridge.

Having "successfully navigated the Covid pandemic, and now generating consistently high sales in-store and online", Mr Mewes believes "the time is right to pass over the reins to a new owner who can build on the current success".

Liam Bain, business agent at Christie & Co’s Scottish retail team, who is handling the sale process, said: “I am excited to assist George with selling the business he has worked tirelessly to build over the last 13 years.

"With two fantastic sites in Edinburgh and Glasgow, I’m sure this will pique the interest of business owners and entrepreneurs across both retail and hospitality sectors and beyond.”

Food inflation 'slows in May after April record'

There were signs on Tuesday that the rapidly rising increase in the price of food may have reached its peak as a survey of prices in shops suggested they fell between April and May.

Food inflation fell to 15.4% in the year to May, according to a survey by the British Retail Consortium (BRC) and Nielsen. It was down from 15.7% in April.

It is still an incredibly high figure, meaning that a person who spent around £20 in a food shop a year ago would now be paying a little over £23 for the same items.

Scottish law firm celebrates its biggest merger

Scottish law firm Lindsays has completed its biggest merger to date - with Miller Hendry - increasing its team to nearly 50 partners and 300 staff.

The deal, which takes effect today, sees former Miller Hendry partners and staff in Dundee, Perth and Crieff transfer to Lindsays, which has hailed the transaction as “another milestone” in its strategic expansion. The deal was first announced in March. Edinburgh-based Lindsays noted Miller Hendry “comprises seven partners and about 50 staff”.