The 17-century Crossbasket Castle in South Lanarkshire is set to continue its transformation with a £15 million expansion under an extended management agreement with Inverlochy Castle Management International (ICMI).
Owners Steve Timoney and Alison Reid-Timoney, who purchased the buildings and surrounding estate in 2011 in a state of total disrepair, have extended by a further 10 years their contract with ICMI. The luxury property manager has overseen operations at the award-winning hotel in Blantyre since it opened in 2015 following a £10m restoration.
Their expansion plans include a new 40-bedroom hotel, a modern restaurant and events space, two five-bedroom eco-friendly cottages, and two spa cottages each with three dedicated treatment rooms. The first guests are expected to be welcomed in summer 2024.
READ MORE: Scottish luxury hotel owners to invest £20m in basketball arena
“We’re so pleased to extend our management agreement with ICMI for a further decade," said Mr Timoney, the founder of London-listed Smart Metering Systems. He and his wife now run their own company, Lochlane Investments.
"This is reflective of the exemplary support we’ve received over the years, with the team becoming a trusted partner and consultant helping us to breathe new life into the castle, which was once listed on Scotland’s Buildings at Risk Register.”
As part of the deal, Graeme Green has been appointed managing director of Crossbasket Castle. With more than 25 years of experience in the industry, Mr Green most recently spent a decade as general manager of Cromlix Hotel, having preciously worked at the five-star Inverlochy Castle and at luxury hotels in the US.
READ MORE: Crossbasket Castle, High Blantyre – Ron Mackenna's restaurant review
His will oversee the expansion, which will triple Crossbasket Castle’s capacity.
“We’ve worked closely with Crossbasket Castle since it opened eight years ago, helping to establish its presence among Scotland’s finest locations and ensure an unforgettable experience for all guests," ICMI managing director Norbert Lieder said.
“We’re extremely proud to continue this successful relationship by extending our agreement for a further ten years and appointing Graeme Green as managing director. Our existing experience coupled with Graeme’s passion and enthusiasm will help transform the castle into a dedicated tourism destination with a variety of activities and experiences available on its doorstep.”
Once complete, the hotel and venue will have capacity for an additional 35,000 visitors each year, creating more than 50 jobs.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here