Owners Steve Timoney and Alison Reid-Timoney, who purchased the buildings and surrounding estate in 2011 in a state of total disrepair, have extended by a further 10 years their contract with ICMI. The luxury property manager has overseen operations at the award-winning hotel in Blantyre since it opened in 2015 following a £10m restoration.

Their expansion plans include a new 40-bedroom hotel, a modern restaurant and events space, two five-bedroom eco-friendly cottages, and two spa cottages each with three dedicated treatment rooms. The first guests are expected to be welcomed in summer 2024.

“We’re so pleased to extend our management agreement with ICMI for a further decade," said Mr Timoney, the founder of London-listed Smart Metering Systems. He and his wife now run their own company, Lochlane Investments.

"This is reflective of the exemplary support we’ve received over the years, with the team becoming a trusted partner and consultant helping us to breathe new life into the castle, which was once listed on Scotland’s Buildings at Risk Register.”

As part of the deal, Graeme Green has been appointed managing director of Crossbasket Castle. With more than 25 years of experience in the industry, Mr Green most recently spent a decade as general manager of Cromlix Hotel, having preciously worked at the five-star Inverlochy Castle and at luxury hotels in the US.

His will oversee the expansion, which will triple Crossbasket Castle’s capacity.

“We’ve worked closely with Crossbasket Castle since it opened eight years ago, helping to establish its presence among Scotland’s finest locations and ensure an unforgettable experience for all guests," ICMI managing director Norbert Lieder said.

“We’re extremely proud to continue this successful relationship by extending our agreement for a further ten years and appointing Graeme Green as managing director. Our existing experience coupled with Graeme’s passion and enthusiasm will help transform the castle into a dedicated tourism destination with a variety of activities and experiences available on its doorstep.”

Once complete, the hotel and venue will have capacity for an additional 35,000 visitors each year, creating more than 50 jobs.