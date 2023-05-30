AIRLINE Loganair has increased the frequency of its service between Glasgow and Donegal from two to three times per week, with the addition of Wednesday flights which will operate from July to October.
The airline had announced in March it would restore services between Donegal and Glasgow from July with twice-weekly flights, operating on Saturdays and Sundays.
The new Wednesday flights are on sale now.
Donegal Airport managing director Eilís Docherty said: “We are looking forward to welcoming Loganair back to Donegal and are delighted to see the increase in frequency, which will give our passengers the option for midweek travel in addition to the Saturday and Sunday flights which are already showing great demand.”
Luke Lovegrove, chief commercial officer at Loganair, said: “Since we went on sale with our new service to Donegal from July 1, we have been impressed with the strength of demand and, after listening to customer feedback about our days of operation, we are happy to include a new Wednesday service from July 12, just in time for the peak summer period.”
