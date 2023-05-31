The honoris causae are given out to recipients in recognition of their achievements in the fields of politics, arts, science, sport and humanities.

The awards will be presented at a special ceremony on Wednesday 14 June which marks the foundation of the University in 1451.

Among the recipients are Booker Prize winning novellist Douglas Stuart, Ms Muir, and the chief medical officer for England Sir Chris Whitty.

👉 Click HERE to get 12 months of The Herald for just £24

Ms Muir, a 30-year-old from Inverness is a five-time European indoor champion in the 1,500m and 3,000m and took silver in the 1,500m at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Sir Whitty was appointed CMO for England in 2019 and took a high-profile role during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Stuart is famed for being the author of Shuggie Bain, and was raised on the Sighthill estate in Glasgow.

While he had wanted to study English literature as a student he told the New York Times he was discouraged from choosing the subject by a teacher who mentioned that it would "not suit someone from his background".

Shuggie Bain was awarded the Booker Prize in 2020, making Mr Stuart just the second Scotsman to win the prestigious award after James Kelman in 1994.

Others recognised on Commemoration Day are businessperson Sandy Black; economist and director general of the World Trade Organisation, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala;and Mamphela Ramphele, academic and anti-apartheid activist.

Honorary degrees will also be awarded to a host of recipients during the University’s summer and winter graduation ceremonies – including lawyer David Lammy; dress and textiles historian Barbara Burman; musician Paul Buchanan; and actor Bill Paterson.

Read More: 500 new jobs for drug testing sites in Glasgow and Stirling

Dr Gita Gopinath, First Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, will also receive an honorary reward before giving a Hunter Foundation Lecture as part of the University’s tercentenary celebrations of esteemed alumnus Adam Smith.

Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli, Principal & Vice-Chancellor, University of Glasgow, said: “I’m really delighted to welcome such distinguished individuals from a whole spectrum of backgrounds and disciplines to our University community. Awarding honorary degrees is a way for the University to recognise world-changing achievements and celebrate the successes of these individuals.

“As a civic institution we want to do more to make a positive impact on the communities we serve, and build on the legacy of the innovators, thinkers and creative minds the University has fostered over the past 572 years. Each of our Honorary Graduands has made an important difference in their respective fields, bringing benefit to society and to people’s lives across the globe."

Read More: THE SECRET TEACHER | There is nothing wrong or unorthodox about being a friend to students

The full list of honorary degrees 2023 are:

Doctor of Letters (DLitt)

Douglas Stuart, Author

Barbara Burman, Dress and Textiles Historian

Dr Elisabeth Kendall, Mistress of Girton College, Cambridge University

Professor Jane Roberts, Professor of English Studies

Doctor of Science (DSc)

Professor Sir Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England

Professor Halina Rubinsztein-Dunlop, Professor of Physics, University of Queensland

Professor Stephen Simpson, Academic Director of the Charles Perkins Centre, The University of Sydney

Dr Ellen Voorhees, National Institute of Standards and Technology, USA

Doctor of the University (DUniv)

Sandy Black, Businessperson

Laura Muir, Sportsperson

Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Economist

Mamphela Ramphele, Academic and Activist

Josh Littlejohn, Co-founder, Social Bite

Gilbert Houngbo, Director General of the International Labour Organization

Bill Paterson, Actor

Professor Dr Friederike Welter, President and Managing Director, The Institut für Mittelstandsforschung (IfM), Germany

Doctor of Laws (LLD)

David Lammy, Lawyer

Doctor of Music (DMus)

Paul Buchanan, Musician

Doctor of Veterinary Medicine and Surgery (DVMS)

Professor Peter Holmes, Emeritus Professor of Veterinary Physiology

Doctor of Letter (DLitt)

Dr Gita Gopinath, First Deputy Managing Director, International Monetary Fund

Professor Cecilia Rouse, Chair, US Council of Economic Advisers