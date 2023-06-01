SCOTTISH law firm Morton Fraser has appointed four new partners.
Nicola Edgar, a personal injury specialist, has been appointed as a partner within the litigation division. Emma Wood becomes a partner within the firm’s succession and tax team, specialising in estate planning.
Morton Fraser, which has offices in Edinburgh and Glasgow, said: “Nicola Edgar and Emma Wood began their legal careers at Morton Fraser as trainee lawyers, exemplifying Morton Fraser’s commitment to developing its people.”
Sarah Gilzean, an accredited specialist in discrimination and employment law, becomes a partner in the firm's employment team, as does Alan Delaney, who Morton Fraser noted is also an accredited specialist in employment law.
Morton Fraser noted it had made a further 11 internal promotions across senior solicitor, associate, senior associate and legal director roles. All promotions are in place from June 1, the firm added.
Chris Harte, chief executive at Morton Fraser, said: “This year’s promotions reflect our continuing commitment to the development and growth of our people. As part of our ‘talent first’ strategy, we seek to attract the best talent regardless of background, and invest in the individual from there. We are delighted to recognise this year’s new partners and promotions, and look forward to seeing them continuing to flourish in their new roles.”
Morton Fraser said that all of the four new partners had recently completed its senior leadership assessment and development programme, which it described as “an initiative delivering bespoke coaching and formal mentoring for the firm's next generation of leaders”.
The full list of promotions is:
Alan Delaney, partner, litigation (employment)
Nicola Edgar, partner, litigation (personal injury)
Sarah Gilzean, partner, litigation (employment)
Emma Wood, partner, private client
Hayley Johnson, legal director, litigation (employment)
Hannah Lawrence, senior associate, real estate
Elizabeth Sparks, senior associate, private client
Nicole Moscardini, associate, litigation (employment)
Steph Tinney, associate, real estate
John Callender, senior solicitor, litigation
Anthea Chan, senior solicitor, real estate
Rowena Claxton, senior solicitor, agricultural and rural property
David Forrester, senior solicitor, litigation
Douglas Harvey, senior solicitor, litigation
Beth Holehouse, senior solicitor, private client
