LAINGS, the Scottish family jeweller, has unveiled details of a new luxury watch boutique it plans to open on Glasgow’s Buchanan Street.
The company said the TAG Heuer store, the first mono-brand boutique to bear the brand, will open later this year, and declared it reflects its continuing commitment to bricks and mortar retailing.
The showroom will be based at the heart of Glasgow’s “style mile” in a site formerly occupied by fashion label Diesel. Eight new jobs, including a store manager, supervisor, and sales roles, are expected to be created.
Stuart McDowell, managing director of Laings, said: “Our TAG Heuer Boutique will offer an immersive experience for our clients, showcasing its world-renowned Swiss watchmaking expertise, passion for precision and cutting-edge technology.
“With a wealth of collections on display, we are looking forward to welcoming clients into store - whether it be their first venture into luxury Swiss watches or extending a growing passion for TAG Heuer. Our boutique will be the perfect environment for clients to engage with our in-store TAG Heuer specialists and enjoy a truly exceptional experience.”
Rob Diver, managing director of TAG Heuer UK and Ireland said: “We are delighted to be opening this new TAG Heuer boutique in Glasgow in partnership with Laings, which will be our first mono-brand boutique together. This new space will enable us to offer our customers a fully immersive in-store brand experience in the Glasgow city centre and is part of a new exciting journey with Laings."
Laings said the new store underlines its "strengthening relationship" with TAG Heuer.
It noted the showroom will include an interactive display area showcasing cutting-edge technology, and a "luxurious" lounge, allowing clients to shop “in comfort as well as style - along with the usual level of privacy and confidentiality which has become synonymous with Laings".
Details of the boutique come as Laings is investing £5 million in a new flagship store in Rowan House elsewhere on Buchanan Street.
