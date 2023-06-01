The study examined search volumes for every major city in the UK for the phrase “Houses for sale in …”, to calculate how many searches were conducted on average each month per 50,000 of the population.

Avant Homes said: “Results showed that Stirling was the most in-demand location for house buyers with 6,600 monthly searches in total for ‘Houses for sale in Stirling’ equating to just under 3,500 per 50,000 of the area’s population.

York ranked in second place. It had a higher overall search volume figure than Stirling with 9,300. However, Avant Homes noted that its larger population meant this worked out at just over 2,655 searches when broken down into searches per 50,000 of population.

Norwich was in third place with monthly search volume figures of 5,800, which worked out at 2,297 per 50,000 people.

Stoke on Trent was fourth, at 2,161 monthly searches for houses for sale per 50,000 residents.

The north Wales city of Wrexham completed the top five, with 1,763 monthly searches per 50,000 people.