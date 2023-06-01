The Glasgow-based company will be opening a new restaurant south of the Border this summer.

The new 327-square-metre venue will be its first in Yorkshire and follows a period of significant growth.

Founded by chef Nico Simeone, Six by Nico offers diners a "delicious and affordable" six-course tasting menu inspired by a theme, destination or concept. The creative tasting menu changes every six weeks, each with a different theme, inspiring the name Six by Nico.

Since launching in Finnieston in 2017, Six by Nico has opened locations in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Manchester, Liverpool, London Fitzrovia, London Canary Wharf, Belfast, Dublin and Aberdeen.

Now, Six by Nico will be opening its latest venue in Leeds in a move that will see up to 60 new jobs created.

Nico Simeone, who founded his chain in Glasgow six years ago (Image: Six by Nico)

Mr Simeone said: “We are very excited to be bringing the taste of Six by Nico to Leeds.

“The city has become a real foodie destination over recent years, which makes it the ideal location for us in the heart of Yorkshire.

“We pride ourselves on originality - Six by Nico is founded based on a carefully curated and ever-evolving tasting menu, which combines different ingredients, flavours and dishes, drawing inspiration from Yorkshire, the UK, as well as abroad.

“The aim is to bring memories and stories together, to create a brand-new dining experience every six weeks.

“We can’t wait to open our doors, and to be bringing a truly unique and unforgettable culinary experience to the people of Leeds and Yorkshire.”

