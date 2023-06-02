Irina Cheburdanidze, who is based in the firm’s Edinburgh office, Glasgow-based Ryan Crilley, and Ruth Canham, in Elgin, have all been promoted to director level.

The firm said this was part of its “continued strategy to grow" its own leaders.

Ms Cheburdanidze joined Johnston Carmichael in 2021 and the firm noted she has more than 17 years of experience in financial reporting.

It added: “She has an in-depth knowledge of International Financial Reporting Standards, introduced to standardise accounts across borders, and the UK Generally Accepted Accounting Practice standards, assisting businesses ranging from FTSE-100 and Alternative Investment Market organisations to fast-growing, unaudited companies as they navigate complex financial transactions.”

Johnston Carmichael noted that Mr Crilley, an audit specialist, had joined the firm in March last year following two years as finance manager at a global insurance brokerage, risk management, and consulting firm.

Prior to this, he spent seven years at a “big four” accountancy firm.

Ms Canham has been at Johnston Carmichael since July 2017, following nearly six years at a big four firm. Johnston Carmichael said that Ms Canham, who was promoted to business advisory senior manager in 2019, has managed teams in Inverness and Elgin and is central to managing and developing internal quality control processes across the firm’s business advisory function.

Andrew Walker, chief executive of Johnston Carmichael, said: “I’d like to welcome Irina, Ryan and Ruth to our leadership team. Their promotions are thoroughly deserved - each has made a significant contribution to the firm, and they demonstrate our core values on a daily basis.

“As a business, we place a strong emphasis on succession-planning. Our new directors are key to evolving our business amid a changing regulatory landscape and ongoing adoption of technology. Growing our own leaders will ensure we maintain the highest possible levels of client service, while driving the business forward into the future.”

Johnston Carmichael has 14 offices across the UK, including in London and Newcastle. It is a member of accounting, audit and business advisory network Moore Global, which the firm noted has a “global community of more than 30,000 people in 110 countries worldwide”.