Staff at Kilgraston Boarding school in Perthshire were informed by email that the school, which dates back to 1930, will hold its final classes on 24 June.

Thomas Steuart Fothringham, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, said the decision was “extremely challenging and heart-breaking" but the school was no longer financially viable.

Kilgraston currently has 116 staff and has 217 registered pupils. Staff were expected to meet with bosses this morning to discuss the situation.

