Manorview, which has a portfolio of 11 hotels including Boclair House in Bearsden and The Redhurst in Giffnock, said the standalone foundation will harness the company’s resources, skills, and connections to help improve the lives of people affected by poverty.

It will build on the operator’s existing endeavours in this area, which see it cook and serve meals to homeless people in Glasgow, host Christmas events, and donate hundreds of gifts to children.

Steve Graham, who founded Manorview in 2007, said: “About one-fifth of Scotland’s people are living in relative poverty. And one in 4 children are affected, meaning they have limited or no access to life’s essentials like food, warm clothes, books and more – greatly disadvantaging them as they grow up.

"We have the people, resources, networks, and skills to make people’s lives better, so we absolutely must act. We know how to develop properties, operate venues, cook meals, host guests, and run events. And we know we could be using these skills to make a difference.”

The foundation, a registered charity, was unveiled to the company’s 500-strong team at a special event at the Old Fruitmarket in Glasgow on Wednesday evening, at which a new brand was also unveiled for the Manorview business. It has set the staff the ambitious mission of making life better trough the actions and services they deliver at work.

The Manorview Foundation, which staff will support by fundraising, donating, and volunteering, will be led by experienced Glasgow charity leader Robert McHarg, who established the children’s charity Achieve More in Scotland in 2009 and has 20 years of third sector experiences.

Mr McHarg said: “The charity’s mission is to use hospitality to make life better for people living in poverty. We’ll do this by providing meals, hosting events, and distributing goods and products. We’re aiming to be active in 40 of West Central Scotland’s most deprived areas by June 2026. And we’ve set an ambitious target to serve 100,000 meals to people experiencing poverty in three years.”

This October, Manorview said, its property in Coatbridge currently being used for functions will become a base for delivering services for people in the area.

Mr McHarg explained: “This October, we plan to open the space during the school holidays so that we can host kids and offer them meals and activities. We know school holidays can be especially tough for families in hardship, and it is difficult to afford day trips and activities to keep kids entertained too.

“Longer term, we plan to use the space for a community drop in, possible foodbank, and drop-off point for donations leading into winter and Christmas. The team at Manorview hotels will help deliver this activity through volunteering, and it’s amazing to have the resources and property available at Manorview to be able to do this.”