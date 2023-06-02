Glasgow Gait on London Road, a 16.73-acre vacant site being marketed as having the “ability and flexibility to accommodate a variety of uses, subject to planning”, is being marketed by real estate adviser CBRE on behalf of Highland Properties Group.

Craig Semple, head of industrial and logistics at CBRE Scotland, said of the property: “We’re excited to bring this highly anticipated site to the market. It is an excellent opportunity for development given its potential uses. We anticipate the site will be of interest to a wide range of parties.”

CBRE said: “The site is located in a prime and established location on Glasgow’s London Road, approximately 3.5 miles from the city centre. The surrounding area is predominantly commercial in all directions with nearby occupiers including Wickes, The Range, Iceland and Jewsons.”

It added: “The east end of Glasgow is a popular location due to significant investment by Clyde Gateway. The M74 motorway and the construction of the four-way motorway junction (2A) have significantly improved connectivity and journey times.”

CBRE observed the “junction has added further convenience to the area with the addition of McDonalds, KFC, Costa Coffee, Starbucks and a Premier Inn with restaurant” and declared that it also benefits from “excellent” public transport links.