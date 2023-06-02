Team Mouat, fresh from winning the World Championships in April, has been signed up by Magnum, claimed to be the country’s only Scotch malt whisky cream liqueur brand, as the official faces of the brand for 2023.

Led by Edinburgh-born skipper, Bruce Mouat, the team of four men from Edinburgh, Stranraer and Dumfries, were crowned world curling champions in Ottawa earlier this year after defeating their Canadian hosts. Team Mouat also took home the silver medal at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

The team has hailed the new UK-wide deal with Magnum, which will include a roadshow of promotional activities, special guest appearances, curling tutorials and tasting events across the country.

Magnum, which is crafted and bottled in Edinburgh, will also be sponsoring Team Mouat’s official match kit this year, which they’ll be wearing at the Euro Super Series in Stirling, World Curling Tour, Baden Masters in Switzerland, and European Championships.

Later this year, Team Mouat will be competing at curling tournaments across Canada, including Alberta, Ontario, Nova Scotia and Saskatchewan.

Team Mouat includes Bruce Mouat, 28, from Edinburgh, Hammy McMillan, 31, from Stranraer, Bobby Lammie, 26, from Stranraer and Grant Hardie, 31, from Dumfries (Image: Jon James Perkins)

Mr Mouat said: “Magnum is an Edinburgh-based Scottish brand, but one of its biggest export markets is Canada, so it’s the perfect fit for us.

“We travel to Canada for four or five months of the year, so we get to share the love for our sport, and we get to promote Scotland’s only Scotch cream liqueur brand. Lots of people come up to us and tell us how much they love the drink. We love to hear from the fans of curling, as well as the fans of Magnum.”

Since its launch in Canada in 2018, Magnum has established itself in over 350 outlets across the country, including the provinces of Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia and Alberta.

Ontario is one of the world’s largest cream liqueur markets and has a significant Scots influence, with around 18 per cent of Ontarians claiming Scots heritage.

Magnum is described as a fusion of single malt Scotch whisky and cream. It comes in a stainless steel flask, which is designed to be reusable and recyclable and “also keeps the liqueur chilled at the optimum temperature, without the need for ice”.

Edinburgh-based Hemisphere Brands is the global brand agent for Magnum and manages the brand from production planning through to the strategy for market entry, as well as executing the sales, marketing and distribution plan.

Lee Schofield, director for Magnum, said: “We recognised that Scotland and Canada share a passion for curling, single malt Scotch whisky and cream liqueurs, as well as Canadian-Scots heritage, so we jumped at the chance to bring these two great nations closer together.”

