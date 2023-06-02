Thousands of school staff across Scotland could walk out on strike later this year in the latest dispute with councils over pay.
GMB Scotland will ask more than 8,000 council staff working in schools and nurseries – excluding teachers – if they are willing to take industrial action after accusing local authorities of failing to improve on a rejected pay offer.
The union claims Cosla, which represents the views of Scotland’s 32 councils, refused to revise the offered 5.5% increase, which was rejected by 94% of its members and was far below inflation.
The ballot will begin on June 12 and run until the end of July, with any industrial action supported by GMB members working in schools and early years education taking place in the new term.
Read More: Scottish Government accused of presiding over 'quiet death of further education'
The trade union said the 5.5% offer is “clearly unacceptable” at a time when food prices are rising by almost 20%.
GMB Scotland senior organiser for public services Keir Greenaway said: “Given Cosla is unwilling or unable to offer a fair pay rise or ask ministers to intervene, we have been left with no choice but to ask our members if they are willing to take industrial action in support of our claim.
“They are suffering through an unprecedented cost-of-living crisis but have been offered a rise that is less than last year, despite the cost of living being even higher, and less than is being offered to council workers in England and Wales.
Read More: 13th Note Glasgow: Staff to walk out over health and safety
“It is absolutely no surprise workers, who are doing some of the most important jobs in Scotland, are unwilling to accept what is effectively a pay cut.
“Sadly, it is equally unsurprising that Cosla is unwilling to revise its offer or ask for Government support.
“That intransigence means we have no option but to ballot our members on industrial action.”
A Cosla spokesperson said council leaders have made “a strong offer” to workers which compares well to other sectors.
They added: “While the offer value in year is 5.5%, the average uplift on salaries going into the next financial year is 7%.
“Those on the Scottish local government living wage would get 9.12% and those at higher grades, where councils are experiencing severe recruitment challenges, would see 6.05%.
“It is an offer which recognises both the vital role of the people who deliver our essential services across councils every day and the value that we, as employers, place on them.
“Crucially, it also raises the Scottish local government living wage by 99p to £11.84 per hour, and sets out a commitment to work with our trade unions to develop a road map to £15 per hour in a way that protects our workforce and services we deliver.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here