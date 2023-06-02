Scotland’s hotels sector has not had its troubles to seek in recent times, having been hit by extended periods of closure and restricted trading during the coronavirus pandemic.
So a survey published today by accountancy firm RSM UK, showing that Scotland’s hotels achieved rises in occupancy levels, room rates and gross operating profit margins in April as the sector geared up for the summer season, makes for encouraging reading.
The tracker, based on data compiled by Hotstats, shows the overall occupancy rate for hotels in Scotland rose from 65.4% in March to 70% in April. The occupancy rate increased from 68.7% to 71.2% between these two months across the UK.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Boris the Menace image evoked as sad Tory Brexit takes comic turn
Average daily rates for occupied rooms jumped from £101.90 in March to £117.27 in April in Scotland, and from £135.69 to £142.73 across the UK. Room rates in April were up 10% in Scotland and 16% across the UK when compared with the same month of last year, the tracker shows.
READ MORE: Some very good news as Scotland grows at four times rate of UK
Revenue per available room (revpar) jumped from £66.70 in March to £82.11 in April in Scotland and increased from £93.23 to £101.57 in the UK as a whole. The hotel sector’s gross operating profit margin rose from 19.8% to 24.8% in Scotland in April, while falling from 31.9% to 31.4% across the UK.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Taiwan strives to expand as UK turns back on EU partners
These numbers signal a welcome solidity of trading.
However, RSM UK chief economist Thomas Pugh cited continuing challenges for the sector, and declared: “There are reasons to be optimistic about the second half of this year, but only cautiously so.”
While noting “consumers still seem to be prioritising experiences over goods, which should further support demand for hotels”, he added: “Concerns about sticky inflation mean that interest rates are likely to rise to 5%, or even a little higher, raising the risk that the UK goes into a recession later this year or early in 2024. That, of course, would offset any benefit of falling inflation on consumer spending.”
The UK macroeconomic backdrop is undoubtedly very challenging indeed.
Hotel operators will be hoping that the prioritisation by consumers of experiences over goods proves enduring, and that the economic headwinds do not hamper demand.
Time will tell on these fronts.
In the meantime, we should take some heart from the current buoyancy of trading for hotels, many of which are having to rebuild their balance sheets after weathering the protracted periods of closure and restrictions amid the pandemic.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here