John Brown has taken over as boss of Cambuslang-based Veitchi Group after two senior executives retired. Jim Preston and Raymond Tedeschi have stepped down as group managing director and group operations director following 25 years of combined service.

Mr Brown has made the switch after serving as managing director of Veitchi Flooring since 2020, having first joined the subsidiary as operations director in 2017.

Veitchi Group employs 300 staff across 11 offices, with several businesses operating under its umbrella.

Mr Brown said: “With the group now 106 years old, my position is one of guardianship and supporting our operating companies to ensure stability for the future whilst bringing new business ventures and opportunities to the floor.

“The strength of our company comes from our people and the diversity we have as a team. Whilst our environment is constantly changing, the key values associated with looking after our people remain at the core of everything we do.”

Mr Brown is joined on the Veitchi board by Colin Kennedy, currently managing of Veitchi Interiors, and Jim Stewart, the group’s finance director.

Mr Stewart said: “At Veitchi our greatest successes have predominantly come from internal appointments, with the core values best perpetuated by those who understand our culture from first-hand experience.”

Green technologies are said by Veitchi to be playing an increasingly prominent role in the group’s activities, from carbon offsetting raised access panels for commercial buildings to the introduction of new offsite technics which improve energy ratings.

Richard and Starling, the group’s preservation company, reports that demand is at an all-time high because of an increase in requirements for proper ventilation and living standards over the last 12 months. That has led to the roll out of green chemical treatments which prevent dampness.

Mr Brown said: “Working with our local authority and housing associations to complete improvements provides a true benefit to the people of Scotland. As energy prices continue to be volatile it’s imperative that we maintain the existing stock to maximise the lifespan whilst maintaining healthy living conditions for tenants.”

The company notes that it has worked on a range of high-profile projects, including Diageo Menstrie, Holiday Inn Express Edinburgh, Academy Street Inverness, Aberdeen Exhibition & Conference Centre, Orkney General Hospital and the redevelopment of the historic Royal Infirmary Edinburgh.