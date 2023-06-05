A Scottish company which recycles hundreds of thousands of tonnes of construction waste each year is opening a second site, near Cumbernauld.
Brewster Brothers has signed a lease to redevelop the derelict Gartshore brickworks near Cumbernauld, and the regenerated site is expected to be open for tipping of soil and rubble by the end of the year, with an uplift of 22 new members of staff supported by the Green Jobs Fund.
Its existing Livingston plant, which currently employs 39 people, will continue to provide “environmentally conscious waste management services and quality recycled aggregates” to businesses in Edinburgh and the Lothians, Brewster Brothers said.
The company said: “As part of Brewster Brothers' commitment to the Gartshore site, the old bing of colliery waste will be recycled, and the area will be turned into a country park for the local community, helping to promote biodiversity as well as provide new recreational spaces.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Obsession with SNP risks letting Tories off the hook
Brewster Brothers noted it had, over the past five years, diverted more than one million tonnes of construction, demolition and excavation (CDE) waste from landfill and created more than 750,000 tonnes of recycled aggregates with a carbon saving of 50,000 tonnes.
It said of its Gartshore expansion: “Due to that success at its Livingston site and as part of a £7m expansion programme, the company is investing £6m in a second state-of-the-art wash plant capable of recycling a further 300,000 tonnes of CDE waste per year for re-use in the building trade. The new plant will serve construction sites, housing and utilities developments in the western central belt, keeping the transport impact to a minimum by implementing a local approach to its services.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Will Scotland’s success put a smile on the face of Douglas Ross?
The company added: “The expansion of Brewster Brothers reflects the growing recognition within the construction industry of the need to meet sustainability targets and adopt circular business models.
"The industry generates 50% of Scotland’s waste, while is responsible for 40% of Scotland’s carbon emissions and 50% of Scotland’s natural resource consumption. Recycling CDE waste through Brewster Brothers’ wash plant recovers 100% of the soil, sand, gravel, and stone, which are reprocessed into high-value products for reuse.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Boris the Menace image evoked as sad Tory Brexit takes comic turn
Scott Brewster, managing director of Brewster Brothers, set up the company’s sustainable resource management business in 2017 with recycling and reuse of aggregates its sole purpose.
He said: “Construction is an important driver of the Scottish economy and because of that there is a growing imperative to reduce the waste generated and improve the environmental impact of new building developments and infrastructure projects. With the plant we have, it is possible to turn CDE waste into quality aggregates for reuse, diverting tonnes of waste from landfill and providing a valuable flow of resources when supplies are increasingly under pressure.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel