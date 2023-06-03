SCOTTISH law firm Gillespie Macandrew has announced it is retaining seven of its trainees as newly qualified solicitors, after they complete their two-year legal traineeship in August.
The newly qualified solicitors will be joining the firm’s commercial property, dispute resolution, energy, family law, land and rural business, and private client teams. Gillespie Macandrew, which has 28 partners and offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Perth, noted that Beth Hancock, Miles McKay, Fiona Reid, Rachael Burke, Alasdair Forsyth, Alexandra Foulkes and Harry Donnelly had joined the firm as trainees in 2021 and completed “four trainee seats” across its “expert legal teams”.
The firm noted its training academy had supported a number of former trainees to partner level, which it said reflected its “longstanding commitment to developing and investing in…people to strengthen the firm’s growth strategy”.
Robert Graham-Campbell, chief executive officer of Gillespie Macandrew, said: “The appointment of seven newly qualified lawyers to our firm is testament to the quality of our trainees and the success of our traineeship programme in supporting young professionals in their journey into law."
He added: "Their appointment underpins our continuing investment in growing the firm across the breadth of our legal practice areas. I am delighted to welcome these talented individuals to our firm now as qualified solicitors.”
