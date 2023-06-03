FAST-GROWING Scottish executive search firm MM Search has appointed Rachael Brooks, who worked previously for Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue and recruitment firm Blue Arrow, as associate partner.
MM Search said that, in her new position, Ms Brooks would spearhead the human resources and professional services division, "drawing on her vast experience in these fields".
It added: "With a background that includes working at Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue and then returning to Scotland to join recruitment firm Blue Arrow, Rachael offers not only a wide network within the business world, but also a proven ability to establish solid, lasting connections."
MM Search, which is approaching the final quarter of its fifth year in business, noted Ms Brooks's arrival came just two months after the addition of associate partner Lindsay MacLeod to the team.
It added: "These back-to-back senior appointments mark a robust growth phase."
Managing partner Ken Morrice said: “We're thrilled to have Rachael on board for this role. Her wealth of experience is sure to provide immense value to our clients and candidates while adding a fresh, inspiring dynamic to our team."
Managing partner Derek MacFeate said: "By bolstering our senior team at MM Search with Rachael's appointment, we'll be able to better target the HR and professional services sector - a market we're already thriving in. Her skills and connections will help us stay competitive, ensuring we meet and surpass our growth goals for the end of year five and beyond."
MM Search noted that it had, over the past 12 months, enjoyed financial growth, doubled its retained client list, and appointed seven new staff members.
It added: "In addition to financial success, MM Search’s client base continues to expand, with clients including CJ Lang, Zotefoams, Cloud Cover IT, Innis & Gunn, Professional Beauty Systems, Alexander Dennis, Golden Casket, McGills and Innis & Gunn.
"As well as welcoming new business from various sectors, the MM Search team continues its relationships with many long-term clients, including Wheatley Group, Beeks Group and SMS."
MM Search noted it had, in the last year, made successful placements across 40 countries.
The headhunter said that it was itself, in the next six months, looking to fill positions from resourcers and business delivery through to associate partners for various divisions throughout the company to assist with "ambitious growth plans".
