Having operated hotels from Barbados to Prague, Mr Winkler’s experience is substantial, but nothing prepared him for the Home of Golf on some of its biggest days.

“I started last year in July and my second week was The Open”, he said. “I first had to understand that St Andrews isn’t always like what it is during The Open, with grandstands around the Old Course and stuff like that.”

In less than a year he has helped secure investment for the upgrading of the resort including two manor houses and the clubhouse, and Fairmont St Andrews is ready to make golfing history.

The Asian Tour is set to stage an event for the first time in Scotland there between August 24-27.

The inaugural St Andrews Bay Championship will take place at the venue’s Torrance Course, a 7,320-yard layout set among 520 acres that was designed by golfing legend Sam Torrance.

Less than five miles from the hallowed lands where there is recorded evidence of golf being played as long ago as 1552, Fairmont St Andrews has previously staged international events including on the DP World Tour and the European Seniors Tour, on six occasions between 2009 and 2014, as well as Open Qualifying.

“It is a really great opportunity for us,” said Mr Winkler.

“Now, being the first Scottish hotel hosting an Asian Tour tournament I think is something. It is always good to be the first, making history a little bit.

“We’ve also had successful events like the Hero Open in 2021 and 2022 and we’ve been Open Qualifying hotel.

“So we have some tournament history."

Kai Winkler has overseen investment across the resort (Image: Freemont St Andrews)

He continued: "It will also give us some exposure to the Asian market. So Scotland, or St Andrews specifically, and hopefully we’ll get benefit from a market that still has a lot of opportunities to grow.

“I think that is something to boost tourism in Scotland.

“The course is in a stunning condition I think it will be a great tournament.”

He also said: “Historically, St Andrews has always had a strong US base and we as a US-Canadian brand, Fairmont always had a great share in that.

“I think Asia has a strong potential for the region.”

Among the investments under Mr Winkler, the five-star resort is reimagining two exclusive manor homes with high-end renovations and concepts from esteemed interiors expert Russell Sage, who has partnered with other prestigious luxury properties including The Savoy, Zetter Townhouse and The Fife Arms on interior design projects.

“You have golf on your doorstep, and one of the houses is right on the fairway of the sixth green,” he said. “If you want to make it fast it is only 20 minutes from Glasgow in a helicopter.

“Both of the houses will be different. So, we will have a more family-oriented house and the other one is a little bit more social. I’m not saying party, it is a social house with a bigger living space.

"Whereas the family house has a big cinema room and the social house has an open kitchen where you can also have show cooking and which also qualifies for corporate retreats or board meetings, with the advantage that they don’t have to stay together they can still stay at the hotel.

“It is on-ground, they can basically have a luxury home experience but still benefit from all the services the hotel can offer.

“We have also just upgraded our clubhouse. That will have a complete new look as well and we have just renovated our summer champagne terrace.”

He added: “For me it is great. I’ve secured a lot of investment for the property, we are uplifting the programme and we are gearing up for our guests.

“There is a lot of positive movement at the moment.”

The hotel from above, now in preparation for the first Asian Tour in Scotland (Image: Fairmont St Andrews)

Mr Winkler is speaking on the day the Scottish Government published the Visitor Levy (Scotland) Bill, which, if backed by MSPs, will mean local authorities will be able to add a charge on all overnight accommodation, based on a percentage of the total costs.

He was unaware of the latest development, but said: “I of course know it from other cities. They have implemented it and some were successful and some were not.”

The company will be facing costs like any other hospitality business but Mr Winkler said the outlook is encouraging.

“If you look back last year we still had in the first quarter restrictions in. This year we don’t have restrictions. We are on the tip of the high season for us so we are looking to a very good summer.

“July, August and September all look great, so it is a very positive outlook there for us.

“This is the year.”

Q&A

What countries have you most enjoyed travelling to, for business or leisure, and why?

I had the pleasure of working in Turkey, managing hotels in two remarkable and upscale hospitality destinations: Istanbul and Bodrum.

Bodrum, often referred to as the "Saint Tropez of Turkey," holds a special place in my heart as one of my all-time favourite leisure destinations.

When you were a child, what was your ideal job? Why did it appeal?

Growing up with parents who owned hotels and restaurants naturally influenced my career path. In my early years, I began assisting them, which was an enjoyable experience. At that time, I didn't have much responsibility or business acumen; instead, I acted as a little host, delighting guests by presenting them with flowers on special occasions. The positive feedback and tips I received served as great motivation for me to continue exploring the hospitality industry.

What was your biggest break in business?

One of my most significant accomplishments was overseeing the opening of the Fairmont Quasar Istanbul. This project held a special place in my career as it involved taking charge of a hotel still under construction and successfully opening it just six months later. It is rare to have the opportunity to be involved in both the design and management aspects of a newly established business, making this achievement particularly rewarding. The experience allowed me to showcase my expertise in handling the intricate details of a hospitality project from inception to completion.

What was your worst moment in business?

During the Covid-19 pandemic, we all faced numerous uncertainties that were unlike any other crisis we had experienced before. The restrictions and forced closures meant that we had less control over our lives compared to usual circumstances.

Who do you most admire and why?

Undoubtedly, my father has been an exceptional role model to me both on a personal and professional level. His success as a young entrepreneur has been particularly inspiring.

What book are you reading and what music are you listening to?

I recently started reading Spare by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, which has been an engaging and insightful read so far. As for my taste in music, I enjoy a balanced mix of contemporary chart-toppers and timeless classics. One of my all-time favourites is undoubtedly Hotel California by The Eagles, a song that never fails to captivate me.