The award-winning Little’s Restaurant in Blairgowrie has just been brought to market by Cornerstone Business Agents.

The owner of the Perthshire, restaurant is Willie Little, who has 50 years experience in the industry and also has the fishmonger shop Fish in Crieff.

Cornerstone said: “The business has been in our client’s careful ownership since 2015.

"Prior to opening our client carried out a full-scale redevelopment and renovation of the church to create an outstanding and very unique restaurant premises.

“The renovation lasted more than two years and our client was finally able to open the business in 2018."

The south-facing stained glass windows and the bar are features in the converted former Methodist church (Image: Cornerstone Business Agents)

It continued: “One of the largest tasks in the restoration was maintaining and restoring the stained glass window to the south-facing side of the property.”

The agent added: “The business has a tremendous reputation as a quality restaurant serving the very best seafood as well as the very best of Scotland’s larder.

“Our client is the chef patron who is assisted by eight members of staff who work on a full and part-time basis.

“The owner has decided to place the business on the market in order to consider their retirement.

“The restaurant upon entry has that striking wow factor."

Cornerstone also said: "The size of the ceilings and the stunning original stained glass window create a unique atmosphere and dining experience.

“Diners are met upon entry at a reception and desk, in total the restaurant can cater very easily for 80 covers.”

At the rear of the restaurant there is a snug bar with wood burning stove and a separate bar counter, accessed separately at the western side of the property.

"The bar is an excellent addition," said Cornerstone. "It is a stunning redevelopment of a former church."

The restaurant is currently ranked number one on TripAdvisor for Blairgowrie.

The business and property is for sale at a guide price of £595,000.