Scottish Government-owned Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (HIAL) hailed it as a “unique opportunity” for a team to run its newly refurbished café catering operation, which it noted had operated for many years before the coronarivus pandemic struck.

It said: “Barra Airport is famed around the world for its beach landings and is currently undergoing a £1.5 million refurbishment of the airport terminal and facilities.

“Part of the new development is the opportunity to take over the successful café catering concession, which is now looking to get back to full operation.”

Barra Airport manager Michael Galbraith said: “Barra Airport handled nearly 11,000 passengers in 2022/23 and we believe there is considerable scope to generate income from café services for locals and passing tourist trade as well as tourists stopping to watch aircraft landing on our famous beach runway.

“The airport is very popular due to our unique beach setting and the worldwide interest this has for visitors, whether or not they are flying in or out. Our successful café catering concession operated for many years before Covid struck and we are keen to get back to offering a quality, café-style operation of hot and cold drinks, snacks, and food.”

HIAL said: “The terminal building at Barra Airport is currently undergoing a significant extension and refurbishment project to provide a greatly improved customer experience and included within the works is the provision of a new commercial catering kitchen.

“It is anticipated that the new terminal facilities will provide opportunities for increased footfall, as the seating area will have good views over the beach and of the aircraft landing and taking off from this world-famous location.”

It added: “Retail of gifts has been an ancillary activity previously, However, HIAL believe there to be scope to develop this. As well as gifts and local produce aimed at casual visitors, goods for passengers are also likely to be required, including confectionery, books, newspapers, and magazines.”

HIAL anticipates the café opening times will be tailored around the terminal opening and scheduled services, but said it is “open to suggested proposals for the café operation”.

Interested parties are being invited to express an interest and quote for the opportunity to operate the new café, which is expected to cater for 50 people, by Wednesday (June 7).

HIAL is looking for the development to be open for business in August.