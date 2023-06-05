The airline noted that the arrival of the 186-seat Airbus A320 means it has nine A320 family aircraft based at Edinburgh Airport, which it said demonstrates its “long-term commitment to Scotland by providing more great value choice, offering 70 routes across 17 countries in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa”.

easyJet, which describes itself as the “largest airline in Scotland”, added that it will operate its biggest-ever flying programme from Scotland this summer and is “set to operate 6.3 million seats to and from Scotland”, around a million more than in the pre-pandemic summer of 2019.

Last Friday, the airline launched its inaugural flight on a new summer route from Edinburgh to Catania in Sicily, with this service now operating up to twice a week on Mondays and Fridays through the summer. Flights to Antalya in Turkey also took off for the first time on Saturday, operating twice-weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK country manager, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming the arrival of our ninth aircraft in Edinburgh today and to be celebrating the launch of our new summer routes to Catania and Antalya, which is a testament to our continued success and commitment to our customers by providing greater choice and direct connectivity to more of the fantastic destinations Europe has to offer, for what will be our biggest ever summer in Scotland.

"We are proud to be the largest airline in Scotland and the expansion of our fleet and strengthening of our network at Edinburgh demonstrates our confidence in the resilient strength of demand for travel in the UK, with customers choosing us for our trusted brand, unrivalled network and great value fares and we can’t wait to welcome more customers on board.”

Kate Sherry, chief commercial officer (aero) at easyJet, said: “It’s great to see the new routes to Catania and Antalya commence as both offer something very different to our passengers, ensuring we are offering choice of destination and experience where we can. We love to provide excitement to and a sense of adventure to people looking to get away and we know offering them a variety of destinations is something that provides that.

“The basing of another aircraft at Edinburgh to expand easyJet’s presence to nine…really demonstrates the airline’s commitment to growth in the capital. We are always looking to use the latest aircraft with the most modern technology and four A320s delivers that, and we look forward to working with each other to provide more choice for passengers where we can.”