Breakdown assistance provider Green Flag has launched its first-ever company owned and operated patrol service, in Glasgow and Edinburgh, and underlined ambitions to expand this “across multiple locations” in England, Scotland and Wales over the next two years.
Green Flag, part of insurer Direct Line Group, noted that the launch followed a successful trial since the start of this year. This has seen its owned patrol service rescue more than 1,400 customers, the breakdown assistance provider added.
It declared that its locally trained patrol technicians would assist customers experiencing specific car problems in Scotland’s two biggest cities, such as tyre and battery related breakdowns, “quickly and efficiently”.
The new service complements the existing independent network of third-party roadside vehicles and technicians supporting Green Flag customers, the breakdown assistance provider noted. This third-party network will “continue to focus on complex recoveries”, it added.
Green Flag declared: “Customers who find themselves with a flat battery that cannot be recharged will be able to buy a new battery at the roadside and have it immediately installed, giving them the reassurance they will not have to sort the issue out themselves at a later date.”
Katie Lomas, managing director of Green Flag, said: “Introducing our owned roadside assistance service enables us to provide a more comprehensive service offering, giving us the ability to deliver a broader suite of solutions to our customers in their time of need.”
