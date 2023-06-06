The company reported a rise in profits to £4.35 million from £4.16m in the year ended September 30, 2022, new accounts show. That came as turnover increased by £9m to £89.1m.

And chairman Gerry Atkinson told The Herald the company was on track for a further rise in profits and revenue in the current financial year, as demand from customers returns to pre-pandemic levels.

Maxi’s dominant haulage division reported a rise in turnover to £75.5m from £63.2m, with pre-tax profits climbing to £3.6m from £2.16m - despite challenges presented by “customer logistic changes, fuel cost, and maintenance and vehicle availability”.

Mr Atkinson said the division, which serves supermarkets and commercial vehicle parts suppliers, had retained all of its major customers during the period, with a drop in volumes from existing customers offset by new business wins. However, he said volumes from long-standing customers have recovered in the current year.

Mr Atkinson, who celebrated the 40th anniversary of his ownership of the Maxi group in May, said: “Those customers are now by and large beginning to build back up to where they were pre-pandemic.”

Explaining that improvements in its customers’ supply chains are stimulating demand for Maxi’s services, he added: “It is all coming back together now. Our turnover is going up again this year because of that. There are really no particular signs of recession now, I don’t think.”

He also noted that lead times for new vehicles have started to shorten since year-end, after shortages of new vehicles and parts had led to a reduction in vehicle investment over the period covered by the accounts. Maxi’s fleet now comprises 750 trailers and 160 trucks, serving major grocers and around 55% of the commercial vehicle parts delivered in the UK.

Mr Atkinson added: “Lead times are getting better, but there are still fairly long lead times on vehicles and trailers. It can still be six months. It was a year not so long ago.”

Maxi currently employs around 350 people in total, which is slightly fewer than before the pandemic but “not a million miles away”.

Its construction company, which build schools, fire stations and swimming pools in the public sector and carries out private work, had a difficult year.

Turnover at the Livingston-based division dipped to £13.4m from £17.3m and profits fell to £847,785 from £2.15m following delays to the start dates of two “high value” contracts and amid the impact of high material costs.

But Maxi reported said turnover has increased significantly since year end. “Work is coming in just as normal,” he said. “There are no signs of any difficulty. We just got two new jobs today. Turnover was away down at £13m [last year] but will be near enough £20m this year.”

However, the cost of materials in construction remains a “big problem”. Asked if there were any signs of inflation easing, Mr Atkinson said: “In theory it is easing, in practice I am not so sure. Your energy costs are coming down and that should lead to cheaper product. Most building products require a lot of energy to make. They have got to stabilise now.”

Maxi increased its Irish business over the period to more than 1,100 movements per week. Mr Atkinson said the company was ready to implement the changes that may arise from the Windsor Agreement, which made changes to the Northern Ireland protocol and is designed to make trade between Northern Ireland and the British mainland smoother.

“We are all geared up for it,” he said. “We are doing more work to Ireland than ever. More is coming in through the north now because of the Brexit situation. How it works out with the Windsor Agreement, I don’t know.

"It is proposed that if it is going to be in the north, it [delivery] goes through the green lane. If it is going to the south, it goes through the red lane. That means having to label product for UK-use only.

"That is going to be a rather major exercise if they go that way. But that is all in development and it is not published yet. We don’t know how it is going to work, but we are all geared up as far as the admin goes on that side, as we were when Brexit came in.”

Mr Atkinson expects profits growth this year to be slightly behind last year in percentage terms because of high costs continuing.

“Things are going fine,” he added: “Vehicle availability is becoming better, and the volume of work is okay. There are still a lot of problems, but that is what you have got to do in business, solve the problems.”