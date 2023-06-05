A Scottish cruise port hosted one of the world’s largest cruise liners as the terminal welcomed over 4,000 passengers.
The MSC Virtuosa, which is a whopping 330m-long, berthed at Greenock Ocean Terminal earlier on Monday.
The 4,218 passengers that arrived on the massive cruise liner are one of the highest figures for a single cruise call in the Peel Ports-owned terminal’s history.
The port also welcomed its first ever “double turnaround”– with two separate sets of passengers starting their trip at Greenock on the same day – when luxury cruise vessel Le Champlain also arrived on the same day at the port, carrying another 140 guests.
The prestigious MSC Virtuosa has a gross tonnage of 181,500, 2,421 cabins and a capacity for 1,704 crew members.
READ MORE: Airline welcomes new plane for biggest-ever Scottish flying schedule, with new routes
The 19-deck megaship also has an indoor promenade packed full of restaurants and shops, five swimming pools and a waterpark.
Le Champlain, named after the French explorer of the same name, boasts five decks. Its deluxe cabins are equipped with private balconies and a butler service, and the ship also has a theatre, swimming pool, gym and hair salon.
Jim McSporran, Clydeport Port Director at Peel Ports said: “It’s always a pleasure welcoming any of our cruise ships to Greenock, and liners don’t get much more eye-catching than the MSC Virtuosa and Le Champlain.
“It’s lovely to be welcoming so many to the terminal today and comes on the back of us recently announcing a record year for the most liners visiting us in one season.
“It’s shaping up to be a great year – and we hope all the guests arriving today enjoy their visit to Scotland.”
Two cruise ships are docked in Greenock today, including MSC Virtuosa - one of the largest cruise ships in the world - on what is another record day with a combined 4k+ visitors (and turned out another cracking day too weather-wise 😎)https://t.co/deZu86bOMs #DiscoverInverclyde pic.twitter.com/2Ty5BFgowd— Inverclyde Council (@inverclyde) June 5, 2023
Councillor Stephen McCabe, leader of Inverclyde Council and City Region cabinet member, added: “We really are on the crest of a wave with yet more ship and passenger records being broken this year as we work alongside Peel Ports and our other partners to grow Greenock and Inverclyde as a premier cruise destination.
“A key component of that is the new visitor centre which will be opening soon to complement the dedicated cruise ship berth which is already successfully up and running.
“Greenock already has a proud reputation as one of the friendliest and most picturesque ports in the world and the new visitor centre will only enhance that further for not only the 100,000-plus overseas visitors each year but the many thousands of people near and far who also come here to discover what Inverclyde has to offer.”
The MSC Virtuosa, which departs on Monday evening, previously set a record as the largest ever vessel to sail into Inverclyde when it arrived on its maiden trip in 2021, but it had a much-reduced capacity due to the Covid pandemic.
Its visit to the terminal forms part of the Northern European leg of its journey and it will later this summer pass through Barcelona and Malaga in Spain, as well as Toulon in France.
The port operator previously announced it was set to experience its busiest year since records began – with 91 cruise liners booked into the Inverclyde town’s new dedicated pontoon across 2023 – a rise of over 25 per cent on last year.
As many as 150,000 passengers and 38,000 crew members are expected to pass through the port over the course of this year.
The ship’s arrival comes ahead of the completion of a new £19.2million cruise ship visitor centre later this year at the terminal.
The project, led by Inverclyde Council, is part of the £1 billion Glasgow City Region City Deal funded by the Scottish and UK governments.
Inverclyde Council has estimated the development will provide a £26million boost to the Scottish economy.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here