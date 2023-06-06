Both prime heifers and prime beef-bred bullocks dropped sharply on the week at Carlisle yesterday to average 278p/kg and 282p/kg respectively, a drop of 14p and 11p.

Young bulls saw an even bigger dip of 23p/kg to average 238p/kg. However, cast beef and dairy cows more than held their positions as they averaged 213p/kg and 170p/kg.

Prime lambs averaged 345p/kg SQQ, a drop of 25p on the week, although a high of 477p/kg suggests that quality still commands a premium. Hoggs, with an SQQ average of 262p/kg, seem to be holding their own and hill ewes finished strongly to average £81/ head and sold to £122 for a Cheviot.

441 prime lambs forwarded at Ayr yesterday sold to £166 for a pen of Texels from Sorn Mains, or to 371p/kg for a 39kg Beltex from Redding in a sale that saw lambs sell well and to an average of 329p/kg.

Well fleshed hoggs were sharper on the week with leaner types meeting resistance. Hoggets sold to £79 for Charolais crosses from Bonnyton Moor or to 315p/kg for a Beltex from Drumburle.

Cast sheep again met demand with Texels from Barneil selling to £210/head and to £202 for Springfield, while Texel crosses from Redding peaked at £185. Scotch Mules from Crailloch sold to £116 with Blackies selling to £104 for Cloquhairnan and Suffolks from Windyedge making £194.

29 bullocks at St Boswells yesterday averaged 303p/kg and twice sold to 330p/kg, while 65 heifers averaged 303p/kg before selling to 334p/kg.

Cast cows averaged 216p/kg and sold to 261p/kg and a top price of £2,374/head. Lambs dropped 7p/head on the week to average 333p/kg and £146/head and sold to £196/head for Texels.

Hoggs saw a 40p drop on the week, averaging £109/head and selling to £193/head for Texels, while cast sheep averaged £115/head and sold to £180/head for Texels. Heavy ewes averaged £142/head, while light ewes sold to £117/head for North Country Cheviots before averaging £91/head.

In keeping with recent trends, new season lambs at Lanark yesterday fell by 12p to average 315p/kg - 6p down on the week - and sold to a peak of £167/head. Cast ewes held up well and finished the day at an average of £101/head.