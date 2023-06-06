Now Scottish chef, writer and broadcaster Nick Nairn, together with his wife Julia, will open a new restaurant, Nairn’s, in Bridge of Allan next month.

Following a devasting fire in 2021, Nick and wife Julia, who run the business together, have completely renovated the space, which was once occupied by Nick’s on Henderson Street.

It will reopen on July 14.

Working with Edinburgh-based interior designer Pat Renson, the couple have created a “welcoming restaurant” complete with an outdoor terrace on the bustling high street.

Nick and Julia Nairn run the business jointly (Image: Nairn's)

The menus feature "an abundance of stunning local produce" including herbs and vegetables grown in the polytunnels by Nick and Julia; a "refined selection of Scottish seafood, and carefully sourced game and grass-fed meats".

The menu will include a range of snacks, small and big plates plus sharing dishes for lunch and dinner. The daily changing menu "will include the likes of monkfish cheek scampi with tartare sauce; venison agnolotti, leek puree and game sauce; roasted cauliflower, with harissa, yoghurt and dukkha crumb and tandoori spiced monkfish fillet with Indian mussel broth and Nick’s garden greens".

The fire devastated the premises (Image: Nairn's)

The restaurant has been painstakingly rebuilt after a devasting kitchen fire. Nairn’s has been rebuilt to Nick and Julia’s exact requirements.

Advocating a full team approach across Nairn’s and their nearby restaurant in Port of Menteith, Nick and Julia are joined by key members of the team including executive chef, Stephen Crawford and general manager, Robyn Stewart.

The restaurants employ between 50 to 60 jobs across the group including 25 to 30 new jobs created at the new Bridge of Allan venture.

A positive culture with team wellbeing is at the heart of the business and Nick and Julia have implemented a four-day working week and have employed a dedicated person at Nairn’s to develop and cook staff meals.

Nick and Julia Nairn said: “It’s been a long journey back to Bridge of Allan and we’re truly excited to return to our hometown.

"The fire at this site was truly devastating but it has given us the opportunity to think really hard about what we wanted to create at this site. Nairn’s is a beautiful space and we’re delighted to be able to use it to showcase the best local producers on this thriving independent high street.

"We really can’t wait to welcome everyone in July and once again be a part of this wonderful town.”

