Final plans have been submitted to redevelop the former Marks & Spencer store in Glasgow’s Sauchiehall Street which will be transformed to create student accommodation for more than 600 people.
Fusion Students has lodged £76m proposals with Glasgow City Council for the prominent site in Glasgow City Centre.
The company says as well as helping to address the city’s shortage of student accommodation, the proposals include the provision of new commercial units to maintain activity on Sauchiehall Street.
An arcade is also proposed as part of the plans, complete with commercial units to create a new and vibrant environment that would reinstate a historic link between Sauchiehall Street and Renfrew Street.
As previously reported in The Herald the hope was to retain the building's facade. Now design proposals submitted with the application outline that the 1930s art deco façade will be preserved and reinstated to its former glory, retaining a piece of Glasgow’s interwar architecture.
A spokesperson for Fusion Students said: “We are delighted to have submitted our application to redevelop this historic site in Glasgow’s city centre, which we believe will leave a lasting positive impact for the city. The submission marks a significant milestone following extensive consultation with a range of stakeholders over the last year which has helped to shape our final plans.
“Our proposals combine exceptional quality accommodation, inviting public realm spaces and carefully thought-out commercial units, all aimed at revitalising and enhancing this part of Sauchiehall Street.
“At its core, the plans will help to address the pressing shortfall of student accommodation, creating a vibrant and inclusive community that will truly enhance the student living experience in Glasgow.
“I would like to take the opportunity to thank all of those who have engaged with us throughout the consultation process and provided us with their valuable feedback.”
The planning application submission follows three public consultation events held between November last year and March.
The consultation events allowed students and other local residents to learn more about the proposed plans and ask questions to the project team.
Matt Brook, Founder, Matt Brook Architects, said: “We are pleased to have submitted our design proposals for Glasgow’s historic Sauchiehall Street which have been developed through extensive collaborative and engagement with the local community and key stakeholders”
“The scheme retains the 1930’s Art Deco facade of the former Marks and Spencer store and reinstates its original design whilst also bringing back the historic Wellington Arcade, which provides a new public connection through the site linking Sauchiehall Street and Renfrew Street, helping to contribute to the long-term vitality of both streets.”
Marks and Spencer closed its doors last April. Designed by Robert Lutyens, had a place on Glasgow’s Sauchiehall Street for 87 years before closing its doors for good in April 2022.
Shutters came down on the historic shop, which opened in 1935, just weeks after the closure was announced.
The store was the first in Scotland to have a café and also had staff wearing co-ordinated uniforms, with dark dresses and starched white collars, for the first time.
It was also home to some of the most decorated M&S colleagues to serve in the forces during the Second World War.
