Union members at an embattled Glasgow independent school have cancelled strike days “as a gesture of goodwill” while negotiations continue over the school’s switch to a new pension plan.
According to the NASUWT, Hutchesons’ Grammar School has agreed to delay implementing controversial changes to teacher pensions until September 2024.
In response, union leaders called off strike days that were planned for this Wednesday and Thursday, June 7 and 8.
The NASUWT said that this will allow more time to change the school’s mind.
“The NASUWT’s formal trade dispute with Hutchesons’ will remain in place for now and the Union has not accepted the employers’ suggested compulsory implementation date for all teachers to move to the defined contribution scheme on 1 September 2024.
“However, the delay allows for further negotiations in the new academic year, and in order to facilitate further talks the NASUWT has agreed to withdraw the action planned for this week as a gesture of goodwill.”
Read more: Glasgow: Strikes could lead to redundancies at independent school
Earlier this year, Hutchesons’ announced plans to switch teachers from the government-backed Scottish Teachers’ Pension Scheme (STPS) to a private pension plan, which unions felt was inferior.
And according to a letter sent to staff members in March, those who refused to agree to new pension terms were terminated. At the same time, the school offered to allow teachers to resume their employment under new contract terms.
In response, the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) and the NASUWT took to the picket lines to protest the school’s “fire and rehire” policies.
What about other unions on strike?
NASUWT members went on strike at Hutchesons’ on May 30 and 31 over the school’s policy of firing teachers who refused a new pension plan and offering to rehire them with new terms.
EIS members at Hutchesons’ held strikes over three days on May 19, 30 and 31 and do not have any further strike days scheduled as of Tuesday.
The EIS was asked whether the NASUWT’s decision has any effect on the status of its dispute with the school.
What does this mean for teachers?
Mike Corbett, NASUWT official for Scotland, called the school’s offer a “welcome development.”
“We have not accepted the suggested implementation date of September 2024 for any transfer of pensions.
“We remain focused on securing through further negotiation a fair outcome for our members which provides them with financial certainty and security in retirement.”
It remains unclear what the delay in implementation means for Hutchesons’ teachers who signed contracts in March accepting the new pension terms.
Hutchesons’ Grammar School has been asked for comment.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here