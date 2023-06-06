According to the NASUWT, Hutchesons’ Grammar School has agreed to delay implementing controversial changes to teacher pensions until September 2024.

In response, union leaders called off strike days that were planned for this Wednesday and Thursday, June 7 and 8.

The NASUWT said that this will allow more time to change the school’s mind.

“The NASUWT’s formal trade dispute with Hutchesons’ will remain in place for now and the Union has not accepted the employers’ suggested compulsory implementation date for all teachers to move to the defined contribution scheme on 1 September 2024.

“However, the delay allows for further negotiations in the new academic year, and in order to facilitate further talks the NASUWT has agreed to withdraw the action planned for this week as a gesture of goodwill.”

Earlier this year, Hutchesons’ announced plans to switch teachers from the government-backed Scottish Teachers’ Pension Scheme (STPS) to a private pension plan, which unions felt was inferior.

And according to a letter sent to staff members in March, those who refused to agree to new pension terms were terminated. At the same time, the school offered to allow teachers to resume their employment under new contract terms.

In response, the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) and the NASUWT took to the picket lines to protest the school’s “fire and rehire” policies.

What about other unions on strike?

NASUWT members went on strike at Hutchesons’ on May 30 and 31 over the school’s policy of firing teachers who refused a new pension plan and offering to rehire them with new terms.

EIS members at Hutchesons’ held strikes over three days on May 19, 30 and 31 and do not have any further strike days scheduled as of Tuesday.

The EIS was asked whether the NASUWT’s decision has any effect on the status of its dispute with the school.

What does this mean for teachers?

Mike Corbett, NASUWT official for Scotland, called the school’s offer a “welcome development.”

“We have not accepted the suggested implementation date of September 2024 for any transfer of pensions.

“We remain focused on securing through further negotiation a fair outcome for our members which provides them with financial certainty and security in retirement.”

It remains unclear what the delay in implementation means for Hutchesons’ teachers who signed contracts in March accepting the new pension terms.

Hutchesons’ Grammar School has been asked for comment.