The deal means the malt whisky brand Loch Lomond will continue as official spirit of The Open golf championship and the AIG Women’s Open. It continues a commercial partnership that stretches back to 2018.

The new arrangement, signed today by R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers and Loch Lomond boss Colin Matthews, will also include a new platform for the distiller’s Ben Lomond Gin. It becomes official gin of The Open and AIG Women’s Open.

Loch Lomond said today that its association with The Open has helped it achieve “significant growth” among golf fans and whisky drinkers across the world, declaring that it has become one of the fastest-growing top 25 single malt brands in the world. The brand has partnerships with golfers Colin Montgomerie, Lee Westwood, and Iona Stephen.

Mr Matthews said: “Golf and whisky are two crafts bound by history and driven by a constant desire to innovate and better what has come before. Both require skill, patience, determination and passion and a level of persistence to perfect these crafts.

“Our strong relationship with The R&A over the past five years has helped to establish our brands within the world of golf, opening many new opportunities for us to engage whisky lovers across the globe.

“To officially bring Ben Lomond Gin into the fold opens further exciting possibilities for fast growing our premium gin brand which already has great appeal across many markets. We look forward to seeing what the future will bring.”

Loch Lomond said it has introduced a series of special and limited-edition spirits to mark this year's Open, which is being held at Royal Liverpool from July 20 to 23. These include the first Ben Lomond Special Edition, based on botanicals such as Sea Buckthorn, Yarrow and Rosehip, and a series of limited-edition Loch Lomond malts. The latter include the Loch Lomond Special Edition (£45) and Loch Lomond Open Course Collection (£240), both of which were recently awarded the top double gold award at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2023.

Neil Armit, chief commercial officer at The R&A said: “We are delighted to continue our valued relationship with Loch Lomond Group across our two major championships – The Open and the AIG Women’s Open for a further five years.

"Aligning with partners who share our vision for the championships and for golf to be thriving in 50 years’ time is integral to our success.”