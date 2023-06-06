SCOTCH whisky distiller Loch Lomond Group has extended its partnership with golf’s governing body The R&A (Royal & Ancient).
The deal means the malt whisky brand Loch Lomond will continue as official spirit of The Open golf championship and the AIG Women’s Open. It continues a commercial partnership that stretches back to 2018.
The new arrangement, signed today by R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers and Loch Lomond boss Colin Matthews, will also include a new platform for the distiller’s Ben Lomond Gin. It becomes official gin of The Open and AIG Women’s Open.
Loch Lomond said today that its association with The Open has helped it achieve “significant growth” among golf fans and whisky drinkers across the world, declaring that it has become one of the fastest-growing top 25 single malt brands in the world. The brand has partnerships with golfers Colin Montgomerie, Lee Westwood, and Iona Stephen.
READ MORE: Historic Scotch whisky distillery invests £4m in green technology
Mr Matthews said: “Golf and whisky are two crafts bound by history and driven by a constant desire to innovate and better what has come before. Both require skill, patience, determination and passion and a level of persistence to perfect these crafts.
“Our strong relationship with The R&A over the past five years has helped to establish our brands within the world of golf, opening many new opportunities for us to engage whisky lovers across the globe.
“To officially bring Ben Lomond Gin into the fold opens further exciting possibilities for fast growing our premium gin brand which already has great appeal across many markets. We look forward to seeing what the future will bring.”
READ MORE: Maxi still on track after 40 years under veteran haulier
Loch Lomond said it has introduced a series of special and limited-edition spirits to mark this year's Open, which is being held at Royal Liverpool from July 20 to 23. These include the first Ben Lomond Special Edition, based on botanicals such as Sea Buckthorn, Yarrow and Rosehip, and a series of limited-edition Loch Lomond malts. The latter include the Loch Lomond Special Edition (£45) and Loch Lomond Open Course Collection (£240), both of which were recently awarded the top double gold award at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2023.
Neil Armit, chief commercial officer at The R&A said: “We are delighted to continue our valued relationship with Loch Lomond Group across our two major championships – The Open and the AIG Women’s Open for a further five years.
"Aligning with partners who share our vision for the championships and for golf to be thriving in 50 years’ time is integral to our success.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here