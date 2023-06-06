HERALD writer Catriona Stewart has been nominated for her work in covering asylum and refugee stories in Scotland.
The shortlist for the Refugee Festival Scotland Media Awards was revealed this afternoon with Stewart named as one of five journalists named in the News category.
Her piece is described as one of a number of articles described as an "impressive and crucial contribution” to the dialogue around people seeking protection in the UK.
The awards are part of the annual Refugee Festival Scotland and are organised in partnership with the National Union of Journalists.
CEO of the Scottish Refugee Council Sabir Zazai said: “It has never been more important to report to tell the stories of people seeking sanctuary in a responsible way that puts the people behind the headlines first.”
Stewart's article 'Love, loss and sanctuary: On board with Scotland's Ukrainian refugees' was submitted for consideration by someone in the refugee sector.
The Herald's writer at large said: "I am so pleased to be recognised for my work covering what is an increasingly vital topic, given the background of deepening hostility towards asylum seeking and people and refugees from the current UK government.
"I am grateful to the person who nominated this article and particularly grateful to the Ukrainian people who spoke to me for the piece."
I am delighted - and very surprised - to be shortlisted for the Refugee Festival Scotland Media Awards in such excellent company for my piece in @heraldscotland on the lives of Ukrainian refugees aboard the MV Ambition.— Catriona Stewart (@LadyCatHT) June 6, 2023
Read the story here: https://t.co/zEhdOxntnh pic.twitter.com/t0Hxjixg3R
This year's awards received a record number of entries, which were considered by a panel of representatives from UNHCR, UNESCO-RILA, IMIX, Scottish Refugee Council, NUJ Scotland along with international journalists from refugee backgrounds.
The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Glasgow on June 15.
Read Catriona Stewart's article here.
