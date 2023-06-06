Michael Samuel has been given honorary membership of the Law Society of Scotland. He becomes just the 20th person to receive the honour and only the 10th since the millennium.

The appointment highlights the contribution Mr Samuel has made to the legal profession over the last 50 years. He established the firm as Miller Samuel in 1973 and built it into the 35th largest legal firm in Scotland. It practised independently until it merged with Hill Brown in 2016.

Mr Samuel was convener of the Law Society of Scotland’s business of conveyancing committee and then long-time vice convener of the property law committee, as well as dean of the Royal Faculty of Procurators in Glasgow from 2004 to 2007.

He retired from private practice at the end of 2021 but remains closely connected with the firm and Scotland’s solicitor profession.

Sheila Webster, president of the Law Society in Scotland, said: “Michael’s contribution to Scotland’s solicitor profession has been immense and has benefitted countless people. I’d like to congratulate him on this well-deserved recognition of his long and distinguished career.

“Honorary membership is the most prestigious accolade that the Law Society bestows, to recognise those who have made an outstanding contribution to the Scottish solicitor profession.

!I’m delighted to see Michael’s name added to what’s such an exclusive and distinguished list of names.”

Mr Samuel will be presented with the honour at the Law Society's annual general meeting on June 29.