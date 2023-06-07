A bank giant and a Scottish university have linked up to help map the future for banking.
Royal Bank of Scotland owner NatWest Group and the University of Edinburgh have announced a new partnership based on “challenge-led” research and innovation that will improve how data is used to benefit bank customers, students, researchers and policymakers.
The Centre for Purpose-Driven Innovation in Banking will combine business insights from NatWest Group with the university’s research, data and social science expertise to co-create data-driven, novel solutions for the future of banking.
It is claimed the fintech centre builds on previous joint work between the university and the banking group around technological innovation in financial services provision, “harnessing data for public good and climate education”.
READ MORE: Royal Bank of Scotland chief to step down
The new strategic partnership, supported by Edinburgh Innovations, the University of Edinburgh’s commercialisation service, is planned for five years, with an initial commitment of £2 million from NatWest for the first two years of activity.
Dame Alison Rose, chief executive of NatWest Group, said: “By combining the University of Edinburgh's world class research and social science expertise with NatWest's in-depth customer and business understanding, we are creating a partnership which drives innovation and ensures that our customer experience is best in class.
“This, once again, shows that through the power of partnerships, we can support the people, families and business we serve and help them thrive.”
READ MORE: Focus on £20 billion deposits fall
Professor Sir Peter Mathieson, Principal and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Edinburgh, said: “Our world is faced with a variety of significant and complex challenges, from poor health to climate change and the complicated mix of challenge and opportunity associated with the emergence of artificial intelligence.
“The Centre for Purpose-Driven Innovation in Banking will bring together the University’s expertise with NatWest’s in-depth data and business understanding to co-create multidisciplinary research with business applications. The insights generated will help us translate cutting-edge research into real-world solutions to benefit society.”
READ MORE: Royal Bank of Scotland owner buys pensions app
The centre will draw on expertise from more than 100 academics across the university.
Activity will include skills and talent development for bank staff and university students and challenge-led research and development activities.
The centre “will bring the latest academic developments and thinking in data science and AI, climate change, business and the social sciences to tackling issues in the banking sector”.
Professor Michael Rovatsos, chair in artificial intelligence at the school of informatics, will co-direct the centre with Professor Gbenga Ibikunle, chair in finance at the University of Edinburgh Business School.
Professor Ibikunle said the centre “will present our students and researchers with industry challenges and interactions to develop our talent for the future, and help our students secure graduate jobs”, adding: “It will also ensure the impact of our research on the financial services sector and society beyond.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here