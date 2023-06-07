Police have launched an nvestigation after a boy died following an 'isolated' incident at a Scottish school.
Emergency services were called to St Kentigern's Academy on West Main Street in Blackburn, West Lothian at 1.20pm yesterday following reports of "concern" for the youngster.
He was rushed to hospital for treatment but died a short time later.
Detectives are investigating the circumstances of his death. Pupils at St Kentigern's are being offered "emotional support", according to a statement published on the school's website on Tuesday afternoon.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.20pm on Tuesday, 6 June, 2023, officers were called to a report of concern for a 14-year-old boy at a school in the Bathgate area. He was taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment, but died a short time later.
"His family have been informed and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the death.”
A statement published on the school's website reads: "We can confirm that emergency services were called to St Kentigern's Academy earlier today following an isolated incident within the school grounds.
"All parents of pupils directly affected have been contacted and we are assisting the relevant authorities with their ongoing enquiries.
