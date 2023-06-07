The former Waterfront Restaurant on Kirkcaldy’s High Street is being sold by Auction House Scotland, which declared: “If you’ve ever dreamt of running your own bar or restaurant near the coast, then this could be the ideal opportunity.”

Auction House Scotland said: “Situated by the waterfront in the town centre, the former well-established restaurant is being offered in walk-in condition with an approximate size of 159 square meters 1,711 sq ft. The premises is ideally situated for prime trading and has been generously priced in exchange for a secure sale with furniture, appliances, fixtures and fittings included.”

It noted the premises includes a large open dining space, a bar that extends around into a second large dining space that could be used as a function room, and an industrial kitchen with all appliances included.

Auction House Scotland said: “The town of Kirkcaldy is around just 11 miles north of Edinburgh and is Fife's second largest settlement with a population in the region of 60,000 people. It also forms part of the well-known Fife Coastal Path – a 183km walking route running through the varied landscapes of Fife and some of Scotland's most picturesque former fishing villages.”

The Waterfront Restaurant is due to go under the hammer at Auction House Scotland’s in-room auction at 2.00pm on July 20 at the Radisson RED hotel in Glasgow. The auction will also be live streamed allowing interested bidders the option to watch and bid online, whilst telephone and proxy bidding is also available if potential buyers are unable to attend the auction to bid in person. All bidders are required to register to bid before participating, Auction House Scotland said.