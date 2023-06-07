A FORMER restaurant in a Scottish town is being put up for auction, with opening bids of £99,000-plus sought.
The former Waterfront Restaurant on Kirkcaldy’s High Street is being sold by Auction House Scotland, which declared: “If you’ve ever dreamt of running your own bar or restaurant near the coast, then this could be the ideal opportunity.”
Auction House Scotland said: “Situated by the waterfront in the town centre, the former well-established restaurant is being offered in walk-in condition with an approximate size of 159 square meters 1,711 sq ft. The premises is ideally situated for prime trading and has been generously priced in exchange for a secure sale with furniture, appliances, fixtures and fittings included.”
It noted the premises includes a large open dining space, a bar that extends around into a second large dining space that could be used as a function room, and an industrial kitchen with all appliances included.
Auction House Scotland said: “The town of Kirkcaldy is around just 11 miles north of Edinburgh and is Fife's second largest settlement with a population in the region of 60,000 people. It also forms part of the well-known Fife Coastal Path – a 183km walking route running through the varied landscapes of Fife and some of Scotland's most picturesque former fishing villages.”
The Waterfront Restaurant is due to go under the hammer at Auction House Scotland’s in-room auction at 2.00pm on July 20 at the Radisson RED hotel in Glasgow. The auction will also be live streamed allowing interested bidders the option to watch and bid online, whilst telephone and proxy bidding is also available if potential buyers are unable to attend the auction to bid in person. All bidders are required to register to bid before participating, Auction House Scotland said.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel