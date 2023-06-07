In it, Tim Morrison, chairman of the Clydeside Distillery and founder of A.D. Rattray, and grandson Andy Maxwell discuss the development of the industry from the 1920s to the present day.

The podcast includes personal stories about how distilleries were bought and sold, how brands were built, how the single malt whisky category was first established, and who was key in making it a success.

The Whisky Legends podcast has been launched “to ensure that first-hand knowledge from the past isn’t lost”.

Viewers find out the answer to questions over the series with of Mr Morrison and host Mr Maxwell, whose family have been in the spirits industry for 200 years.

Mr Morrison’s grandfather, William Walker, was a major exporter of blended whiskies in the early 1900s, and his father Stanley Morrison joined that business in 1925 as a broker.

He eventually grew and set up his own brokering business that would sell Chivas Brothers to Seagrams and go on to buy and grow Bowmore, Auchentoshan and Glen Garioch distilleries, before selling the business in the 1990s to Suntory.

Mr Morrison and his son Andrew Morrison now run the Clydeside Distillery in Glasgow and independent whisky bottler A.D. Rattray.

Highlights include stories of how business was done before detailed contracts and eagle-eyed lawyers, the issues that arose when the Royal Navy transported new Bowmore boiler and stills to Islay in 1963, the late Queen’s visit to the distillery, and who the crucial players were in growing the single malt whisky.

Tim Morrison was 'persuaded' by his grandson to take part (Image: Clydeside Distillery)

Mr Morrison (snr) said: “‘It has often been remarked by friends and family that I should try to record my memories of my time within the whisky industry.

"It has been emphasised that today a loss of knowledge is one of the greatest risks facing our industry, where there is a pressing need to record history from those who have experienced it and played a part in it.

“Constant persuasion by my grandson Andy Maxwell, a hugely enthusiastic whisky lover, has persuaded me to record my recollections of industry happenings, my lifetime in the industry with my father and his early involvement with my grandfather and the latter years with my brother in Morrison Bowmore Distillers – pieces of whisky history that mark significant moments in a family’s journey, culminating in the birth of the Clydeside Distillery with the next generation of Morrisons.’

Mr Maxwell said: ‘Since I was about five years old I have been visiting distilleries on Islay with my grandad and have heard his incredible stories in and outside of whisky my whole life. Now that I love the spirit itself, and everything that goes with it, I thought it would be criminal to let his wealth of knowledge and stories not be heard by others that love whisky.”

Jennifer Tait, marketing manager at Hunter Laing & Co, said: "I am absolutely loving this podcast! Tim Morrison has such an interesting background and his stories are incredible, people will love them."

