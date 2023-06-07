Airline giant Lufthansa has unveiled a new route between Scotland and Germany.
The winter season flights between Glasgow and Munich start in December and run once a week on a Saturday.
Glasgow Airport said: “Lufthansa has announced a new route from Glasgow Airport. From the 2nd December fly direct to Munich.
“Travellers can explore the city's traditional Christmas markets or hit the slopes at one of the nearby ski resorts.”
The airport added: “Munich, located in Bavaria, Germany, is a captivating holiday destination that seamlessly combines rich history, stunning architecture, world-class museums, lush green parks, and a vibrant nightlife.
“From exploring the iconic Marienplatz and Frauenkirche to immersing oneself in art at the Kunstareal and indulging in Bavarian delicacies, Munich offers a diverse and memorable experience for travellers."
It also said: “The city's lively beer halls and trendy districts add an extra layer of excitement, ensuring a delightful visit to Munich.”
It comes after easyJet welcomed an additional aircraft to its base at Edinburgh Airport to serve customer demand from the Scottish capital this summer, as it celebrates the launch of new routes.
Delta Air Lines also said it is launching a daily nonstop service between Edinburgh Airport and Atlanta, in addition to its existing daily flights from the Scottish capital to New York-JFK and Boston.
