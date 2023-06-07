NORTH Sea-focused IOG has underlined the scale of the challenges posed by the “severe gas market volatility” faced by firms in an update that may increase fears about the outlook for investment in the area.
IOG turned heads in 2019 when it won backing from a company owned by the famed “Sage of Omaha”, Warren Buffett, for a plan to develop a series of discoveries that other companies had decided were not commercially viable.
After starting production from two finds in March last year, the company benefited from the surge in gas prices fuelled by Russia’s war on Ukraine.
However, the company complained yesterday that it had seen prices fall by 85 per cent since August, following a relatively mild winter and efforts by European countries to reduce reliance on Russian output. The outlook for prices has been further clouded by concerns that the global economy will slow amid central banks’ efforts to tackle inflation.
IOG has been left facing challenges in its efforts to comply with the covenant terms set by bondholders who provided growth funding when the outlook was brighter.
READ MORE: North Sea oil and gas ban could increase emissions and cost jobs
The company has found the process of developing finds it targeted to be more difficult than hoped.
It is looking to sell a stake in one undeveloped discovery to help bolster its balance sheet. However, buyers may be in short supply given the uncertainty IOG directors noted yesterday about what will happen to gas prices.
North Sea industry leaders have warned that firms will slash investment off Scotland in response to the introduction of the windfall tax in May Last year. The rate was increased in November although oil and gas prices had been falling since late summer.
The decision by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to call for a ban on new North Sea developments has caused fresh jitters in the Aberdeen heartlands of the North Sea industry.
READ MORE: North Sea giants eye big returns as carbon capture bandwagon accelerates
Mr Buffett can probably afford not to worry too much about the possibility of his CalEnergy Resources losing money on the investment it made in IOG’s acreage.
However, those who reckon the UK needs to make the most of the hundreds of undeveloped discoveries on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf will be hoping that IOG’s fortunes improve rapidly.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel