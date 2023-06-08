The Dundee-based firm, which specialises in “welfare first outcomes”, said the backing from Earth Capital will allow it to expand its portfolio of products, including a biomass camera now in production following successful trials, and develop markets.

Earth Capital joins an investor base that includes Aqua-Spark and Chroma Ventures, the Dundee investment firm of entrepreneurs Chris van der Kuyl and Paddy Burns, founders of gaming developer 4J Studios.

Bradley Jones, senior investment manager at ECL, has joined the Ace Aquatec board, while Mr van der Kuyl has been appointed chairman. Nina Santini of INAQ AS, a business strategy advisory firm specialising in the seafood industry, has joined the board as a non-executive director.

ACE Aquatec, which has raised more than £10 million since its Series A investment from Aqua-Spark and Chroma Ventures, said the changes come amid strong growth in its key markets of the UK, Europe, Canada, and Southeast Asia. It will use part of the undisclosed funding from Earth Capital to expand its presence and distributor networks in these markets and add to its team. Ten jobs are expected to be created in Dundee and Chile in roles such as engineering, software and sales support.

Nathan Pyne-Carter, chief executive of Ace Aquatec, said: "Earth Capital Limited shares our outlook and passions – namely, the critical importance of technology to drive sustainable food production.

"Together we can tackle one of the world’s most pressing issues by providing sustainable and responsible protein for a growing world population.

"The team’s support and expertise will help us scale the business and take another huge step forward in the development of high-welfare products for the global seafood industry. We are also excited to welcome Bradley Jones to our board, whose deep knowledge and strategic insights will be invaluable in guiding our future growth."

Ms Santi said: “I am excited for the opportunity to join the board of Ace Aquatec. They are a great team dedicated to the support of the company. Ace Aquatec provides key solutions that the industry really needs and is well positioned for further growth.”

Mr van der Kuyl said: “On behalf of the board, I am delighted to welcome Nina to Ace Aquatec. Nina is an accomplished and transformative executive with extensive experience in operations and technology management within the aquaculture sector. The board will also benefit from her strong scientific research capability and innovation experience.”

Josien Bakker, investment manager at Aqua-Spark, noted: “Since our first investment in Ace Aquatec, we’ve known they had the vision to transform the sector by developing products that make fish farming more humane while protecting the environment.

"They have built a well-known brand, due to the company’s accessibility and scientific evidence. Its growth since then is proof that breakthrough technologies are being embraced by farmers, processors, and supermarkets pushing for improved fish welfare across the entire industry. We’re looking forward to partnering with Earth Capital Limited, a fund committed to sustainable technology that will spotlight how much we can do to improve the welfare of fish across the industry.”