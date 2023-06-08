The company underlined the benefit of flagship transport policies offering free bus travel for people under 22 in Scotland and the £2 bus fare price cap in England as it reported a 20% in passenger volumes on First Bus in 52 weeks to March 25.

FirstGroup said both schemes had “positively impacted volumes” as it reported this morning that total passenger revenue at First Bus increased to £660 million from £570m. Adjusted operating profits at Frist Bus climbed to £58.4m from £45.2m, boosted by an operating margin of 7.9% in the second half. This compared with a full-year margin of 5.7% last time.

READ MORE: Scott Wright: Can Sauchiehall Street in Glasgow be saved?

On rail, FirstGroup reported revenue from management-fee based operations of £3.8 billion, up from £3.76bn, as adjusted operating profit dipped to £93.3m from £97.5m. The company completed 263 million rail passenger journeys, up from 201 million, in a period that saw it secure the renewal of several national contracts from the UK Government but lose its contract to run the TransPennine Express, which was nationalised in May following months of disruption and cancellations on the network.

Overall, group attributable profit more than doubled to £82.1m, ahead of expectations.

FirstGroup launched a £75m share buyback in December 2022 and announced this morning an additional buyback of £115m, proposed following receipt of proceeds from its exit from its North American business. It is recommending a final dividend of 2.9p per share.

READ MORE: Diageo announces death of long-standing boss Sir Ivan Menezes

Chief executive Graham Sutherland said: “We have delivered a strong financial performance in FY 2023. In First Rail, our teams have worked extremely hard on our service objectives, and the notable success of our open access operations is further recognition of the considerable expertise and ambition of our team.

"In First Bus, we are seeing the benefits of actions we have taken to transform the business, and we are establishing ourselves as leaders in decarbonisation as we accelerate the electrification of our bus fleet to deliver value not just for FirstGroup but for all our stakeholders.

“Our leading positions in bus and rail, together with the strength of our balance sheet, will allow FirstGroup to create long-term shareholder value while delivering the vital services and innovation that are key to achieving society’s sustainability and economic goals.”

Shares were trading at 140.5p, up 18.37%, at around 11am.