The airline said the “newly extended” service is set to operate up to daily during the summer peak and will continue three times weekly into the winter season until January 8, and it is currently planned to return in early spring 2024.

Air Canada flights between Edinburgh and Toronto will be operated with state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

READ MORE: Tories 'utterly incompetent' and austerity has 'killed poor people', expert says

The aircraft features three cabins of service for customers to choose from, including Air Canada signature class with lie-flat seats, premium economy and economy class.

All flights are timed to optimise connectivity to Air Canada's extensive North American network, Edinburgh Airport said.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Alister Jack's truly peculiar take on Scotland

Stephen Gerrard, Air Canada’s general manager of sales for the UK and Ireland, said: “We are delighted once again to be flying from the Scottish capital with our newly extended non-stop service between Edinburgh and Toronto.

“Our customers in Scotland will benefit from this direct link to our Toronto hub and beyond to destinations across the Americas in both the summer and winter seasons. We look forward to welcoming our customers on board.”

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Hapless Brexit Tories try to fob off Scots with cheap biscuits

Jonathan Macneal, jhead of aviation at Edinburgh Airport, said: “It’s great to see the Air Canada tailfin back at Edinburgh Airport, especially knowing it will be here for a longer duration than ever before now that it stretches into the winter months.

“Toronto continues to be a destination that generates excitement with passengers and we’re thrilled to be able to provide that direct link – and of course we look forward to welcoming the thousands of Canadian travellers who want to see the very best of Edinburgh and Scotland.”