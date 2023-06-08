Agent Drysdale and Company said the Hillpark Hotel “presents an excellent opportunity for a purchaser to take over a well-established small hotel within a busy catchment area”.

The hotel in Rosyth, Fife, has 21 ensuite rooms, a restaurant, a public bar and a function room for weddings and private events.

Drysdale said: “The function space provided allows local residents the option of booking a high-quality space for up to 120 people and not having to travel into central Edinburgh, while the proximity of the hotel to good transport links makes the hotel the perfect base for exploring the Fife coast and day trips to Edinburgh and beyond.

“The business continues to trade well being part of a family group of hotels, and full trading information will be made available to serious parties upon viewing the hotel.

"The bistro and separate public bar are also well utilised by local residents as well as hotel guests.”

It said Hillpark Hotel is situated within a densely populated residential area in the town of Rosyth.

The agent also said there is a large open reception area with desk and office to the rear for staff, which provides access to all public areas and also to the letting accommodation, set over ground and first-floor levels.

“The newly refurbished function suite has everything required to create the perfect event,” the agent said. “The restaurant is fitted to a high standard throughout and includes moveable and booth-style seating to cater for up to 40.

“A feature bar servery is also provided. MacKenzies public bar also benefits from separate access from the car park with staff access available internally from the commercial kitchen area. A popular local bar, the room includes sections of fixed seating with a pool table and corner serving counter.”

Offers over £780,000 are sought for the freehold property.

Air Canada Edinburgh Airport to Toronto back

Air Canada has resumed its non-stop service between Edinburgh Airport and its Toronto hub, and the service has been extended into the winter.

The airline said the “newly extended” service is set to operate up to daily during the summer peak and will continue three times weekly into the winter season until January 8, and it is currently planned to return in early spring 2024.

Botany Bar and Restaurant in Glasgow up for sale

The Botany bar and restaurant in Glasgow has been put up for sale, five years after it re-opened following a major rebrand by its new owners.

The business, on Maryhill Road, near the junction with Queen Margaret Drive, previously traded as the Strathmore. Alan Tomkins, one of Glasgow’s leading hospitality entrepreneurs, took over the restaurant in 2018 alongside business partner Calum Lawson.

Bus fare backing helps drive profits at transport giant

Shares in FirstGroup have leapt by more than 18 per cent after the Aberdeen-based transport giant beat profit expectations and cheered investors with an additional share buyback worth £115 million.

The company underlined the benefit of flagship transport policies offering free bus travel for people under 22 in Scotland and the £2 bus fare price cap in England as it reported a 20% in passenger volumes on First Bus in 52 weeks to March 25.