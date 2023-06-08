Shares in the Aberdeen-based bus and rail company leapt 18 per cent in morning trading after it delivered better-than-expected results and promised to hand a further £115m back to investors, building on a buyback worth £75m announced in December.

Profits at the company beat analysts’ expectations as it highlighted the benefit from government policies to subsidise bus travel, chiefly free bus travel for people under 22 in Scotland and a £2 fare cap in England, which drove a rise in passenger numbers against the backdrop of a cost-of-living crisis and industrial unrest.

The company also took the loss of the TransPennine Express rail contract, which it had held since 2004, in its stride, as adjusted operating profits from continuing operations came in at £161m compared with the £149.1m anticipated by analysts.

Crucially, when it came to the outlook, the company said trading for the current year is in line with expectations despite the prospect of further strike action on the trains as pay disputes continue and ongoing economic malaise.

Company chiefs will perhaps be entitled to feeling a degree of satisfaction over the current direction of travel at FirstGroup following so much upheaval in recent years. Shares in the company dropped like a stone when Covid struck, and the UK first moved into lockdown in March 2020, but have now regained the value they lost.

The company also looks to have been vindicated in the decision to sell off its US businesses – First Student, First Transit, and Greyhound – in recent years, with the deals involved in exiting those operations allowing it to return significant value to shareholders.

Challenges remain, however. The company endured a difficult end to its tenure of the TransPennine Express and, as analyst Russ Mould at stockbroker AJ Bell suggested today, “still needs to focus on improving performance and reliability if it isn’t to face further government sanction”.

