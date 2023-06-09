By Alec Ross
THIS summer sees a new regenerative farming event happening in Scotland.
GO Falkland, hosted on the Falkland Estate in Fife on July 1, will bring together speakers from across agriculture, agroforestry, soil biology and food provision, to create a one-day discussion forum for farming businesses and others interested in a profitable, sustainable approach to food production and soil health.
Estate owner Ninian Stuart said: “There’s a swell in interest and a growing appetite for this approach to farming and we’re really excited to make this happen in the heart of Scotland with such a prestigious mix of speakers that includes David Aglen, farm manager at Balbirnie Estate”.
Groundswell Festival co-founder Joanna Cherry said the growing interest in regenerative agriculture comes not only from farmers, but also from policy makers attracted by the ‘public benefits’ of systems such as carbon sequestration and flood and drought prevention, and discerning food lovers. “We’re excited and sense real momentum as we work in this new era to sustain our soils and, ultimately, our businesses,” she commented.
Round-up
Prime cattle at Dumfries sold to 322p/kg for Limousin cross heifers from Yett, while OTM cattle comprised mainly leaner types and a relative shortage of numbers kept trade competitive.
Fleckviehs from Slacks sold to £1,818/head while a Simmental from Archbank peaked at £1,674.
All classes of prime lambs sold easily and peaked at £160/head for Cleughbrae or 360p/kg for Dressertland.
Hoggs also met demand, selling to £158 for Copewood and to 300p/kg for Ballagan. And cast ewes easily maintained their recent rates, averaging £113/head and selling to £195 for a Corrie Mains Texel.
Store cattle saw an exceptional trade at Carlisle yesterday, with 32 cattle achieving more than £1,600 and heifers peaking at £1,640 for a Hereford from Demesne Farm, while dairy cattle sold to £1,730 for a Montbelaird from Greenwrae and to £1,560 for a Fleckvieh from Limekilns, Annan.
Bull calves peaked three times at £660 for British Blue bulls from Tempest Tower, while heifers from the same vendor sold to £560/head. And a great entry of weaned cattle saw a Limousin cross bull from Sandhills sell to £1390, while British Blue cross heifers from Barton Church sold for £1,180.
Quality and strength were in short supply at Longtown on Tuesday, although the best ewes with lambs at foot met with demand. A pen of first cross Texel hoggs with Dutch Texel lambs at foot sold to £256 for Thornton Tower, who also sold others for £118.
Calves and stirks at Newton Stewart on Tuesday sold to record highs, with bull calves selling to £680 for a British Blue cross from Merkland and heifers peaking at £620/head for three Britis Blue crosses from South Palmerston. Meanwhile, stirks peaked at £1,300/head for a pair of Saler cross heifers from Balmurrie, New Luce, with the same vendors completing a notable double by topping the heifer section at £1,180/head for a pair of Charolais crosses.
