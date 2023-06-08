Ryanair has today announced 200 weekly flights and 17 new routes to and from Albania as part of its winter 2023 schedule. This programme includes Edinburgh, London Stansted and Manchester routes for UK holidaymakers to Tirana International Airport.

Albania will become the 37th country within Ryanair’s network, as the airline continues with its growth strategy and aim of carrying 300 million passengers by 2034.

Ryanair said the frequency of the Edinburgh to Tirana service in winter 2023 would be four times per week.

Speaking from Tirana International Airport, Ryanair DAC’s chief executive, Eddie Wilson, said: “As Europe’s largest airline, we are delighted to announce 200 weekly Ryanair flights to/from Albania starting from winter '23. These initial 17 new routes will grant immediate access to key inbound tourism markets such as Belgium, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania, Sweden, and the UK whilst also providing competitive fares and increased connectivity for Albanians who want to visit home, or friends and family abroad.

“We have worked closely with our partners here at Tirana airport to launch these 17 new routes and hope to strengthen the relationship over time as we work together to drive inbound tourism and connectivity to Albania. These routes will allow millions of visitors from major cities across Europe to experience the wonders of Albania, from the white sand beaches of the Albania Riviera to the historical architecture of Unesco site Gjirokastër, and lively nightlife in Tirana.”

Musa Kastrati, senior vice-president of Kastrati Group, said: “On behalf of Tirana International Airport, I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to Ryanair for their remarkable trust in the potential of the Albanian market.

"We welcome Ryanair's decision to operate flights to and from Tirana International Airport, providing affordable and accessible air travel options, which will undoubtedly benefit both inbound and outbound travellers."

He added: "I am confident that through the extensive network of Ryanair, Tirana International Airport will contribute to the further development of passenger choices, tourism, and the economy of Albania. We look forward to a fruitful partnership with Ryanair, as we work together to build memorable journeys for passengers travelling to and from our beautiful nation.”