AROUND 8,500 jobs were created or safeguarded in Scotland through inward investment in the latest year, up nine per cent on the prior period, Scottish Enterprise has said.
The development agency said the 8,533 jobs created or safeguarded in the 2022/23 financial year represented the highest total since 2018/19.
With 8,519 of the latest jobs paying the real living wage, Scottish Enterprise chief executive Adrian Gillespie described the results as fantastic. He said they showed that Scotland remains an incredibly attractive location for global firms to not only locate in, but to also put down roots and develop a sizeable presence in.
The figures cover some 86 inward investment projects, which Scottish Enterprise noted are located in 20 different local authority areas. There are 32 such local authorities in Scotland.
READ MORE: Scottish Government's green plan to fuel boom for overseas investors
The firms involved include Italian-owned label-maker Eurostampa. It is investing in a new factory in Cumbernauld around double the size of its original base to allow it to increase capacity to meet demand from the wine, spirits, champagne, food and chocolate industries. The move is expected to help Eurostampa to create 90 jobs and to safeguard 12 others, taking staff numbers to around 280.
Scottish Enterprise awarded a £2.5 million grant to support the project.
America’s Mangata Networks plans to develop research and development and satellite manufacturing facilities in Prestwick, Ayshire, where it expects to create up to 575 jobs in coming years.
Scottish Enterprise noted in December that the project will be supported by an innovative funding and assistance package worth more than £83.7m, which will be provided by public bodies.
The annual figures combine inward investment projects supported by Scottish Enterprise, Scottish Development International (SDI), Highlands and Islands Enterprise, South of Scotland Enterprise and Skills Development Scotland.
They were compiled using a methodology adopted by SDI in 2001/2002. Using that methodology, the highest annual total of jobs created or safeguarded was 10,074 in 2018/19.
READ MORE: North Sea firm backed by US billionaire sees shares plunge after setbacks
Scottish Enterprise said: “The [latest] results are supported by a soon to be published independent evaluation report, led by Aston University, which finds that delivery partners’ and Scottish Government support, together with the skills of Scotland’s workforce, are key factors in influencing investors’ decisions to locate in Scotland.”
It said a real living wage represents an annual salary of at least £19,305 based on a 37.5 hour week.
Eurostampa bought Glasgow-based Gilmour & Dean in 2011.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here