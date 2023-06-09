The Glass House is being sold through Argyll Holidays, Loch Lomond, part of holiday park operator Cove Communities.

It is situated in Loch Lomond Holiday Park and described by Cove UK as “the epitome of luxury living at the water’s edge”.

The lodge is being marketed at offers over £549,995 and is expected by Cove UK “to break the price barrier as being the most expensive luxury holiday lodge in Scotland”.

READ MORE: £100m-plus price-tag for Scottish holiday parks business built up by family

Loch Lomond Holiday Park general manager Steve Williams said: “We pride ourselves in presenting truly luxurious holiday lodges, and The Glass House is by far one of the highest spec lodges to be launched to the open market in Scotland. Being the first ever lodge with its own private jetty is testament to the exclusivity on offer at Loch Lomond and we expect interest from parties both in Scotland as well as internationally.

READ MORE: Highland caravan park bought by family-run business

“We have made a lot of other new developments and upgrades at Loch Lomond this year including the introduction of additional super lodge hot tub models with loch views, as demand for self-catering holiday homes in one of the most spectacular locations in the world continues unabated.”

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Humza Yousaf – so far, so good, so what?

Argyll Holidays, with its eight holiday parks, was sold by the Campbell family to US-based international resort operator Cove Communities last year for a price believed to be in excess of £100 million.

Argyll Holidays was established in 1967 with the development of its flagship park, Drimsynie Estate.

It was built up as the Campbell family diversified from sheep farming and has since grown to a group of eight holiday parks in and around the Loch Lomond and the Trossachs region.

The portfolio acquired by Cove comprised Drimsynie Estate Holiday Village at Lochgoilhead, Hunters Quay Holiday Village by Dunoon, Loch Lomond Holiday Park, Loch Awe Holiday Park at Bridge of Awe, Stratheck Holiday Park at Loch Eck by Dunoon, Loch Eck Country Lodges, Loch Eck Caravan Park, and St Catherine’s Caravan Park at Cairndow.