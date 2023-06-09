Property firm Graham + Sibbald has been appointed to sell Gifford House, at 103 Dalkeith Road, which has a four-star gold guest house rating from VisitScotland.

The agent noted that husband and wife David and Margaret Dow had owned and run the business successfully for more than 34 years.

It said the Dows were “currently operating, through personal choice, on a very limited occupancy and trading period to suit their own circumstances”.

Graham + Sibbald added: “Retirement from the trade now looms, triggering the sale of Gifford House.”

The guest house has seven letting bedrooms, all of them ensuite. It also has a breakfast room.

Graham + Sibbald said: “The Gifford House is an attractive Victorian terraced property which is [in a] superb, prominent location in southside Edinburgh on one of Edinburgh’s main southerly arterial routes – Dalkeith Road – in a delightful and popular area. Gifford House is just over a mile south of the city centre, ensuring ease of accessibility to many of Edinburgh’s most popular historical, cultural and entertainment venues.”

The property includes owner’s accommodation, comprising a living room, two bedrooms, and two bathrooms. It has a private rear garden.

Alistair Letham, hotel and leisure consultant with Graham + Sibbald, said: “The availability of Gifford House is a fantastic opportunity to purchase a quality small guest house business in a prominent position and close to city centre location.

"The business has provided the sellers an ideal home and profitable, ‘lifestyle’ business. As retirement approached the hotel has purposely traded at below the VAT (value-added tax) threshold level; but there is undoubted scope and potential to expand and grow the business trading on a full 12-month annual period and full occupancy, for which there is a demand.”